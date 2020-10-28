SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’905 0.1%  Dollar 0.9096 0.2%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

+++ NEU im Ratgeber: Die besten Robo Advisor in der Schweiz +++ -w-
28.10.2020 01:45:00

Freedom Boat Club in West Central Florida Now Has More Boats Than the U.S. Navy!

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay franchise has been adding new vessels and locations every year since 2013 to accommodate its ever-growing membership base and provide access to beautiful and diverse waterways in the area.

The unique challenges of this particular year have led to an explosion of new boaters everywhere who seek to explore the great outdoors and spend time with family. To this end, Freedom has been a great option by providing a quick and easy escape without having to buy a boat.

Franchise CEO, Lisa Reho, joined the company in 2015 after immigrating from South Africa. Along with owner Glenn Bergoffen, Ms. Reho set a course for spectacular growth and it's been increasing at an increasing rate every year since.

"We implemented an ambitious plan but demand forced us to increase our expectations even higher," said Reho. "It's been full-speed ahead as the boat-sharing model just keeps gaining in popularity."

With over 500 boats, the Tampa Bay franchise has also had to continue finding and adding departure points to house the massive fleet with no end in sight. "We're adding new locations up and down a 100-mile stretch of the coast to provide more and more availability. It's a balancing act between growth forecasts in a dynamic marketplace and the timeline for how many vessels we will need."

Captain Dean Iverson, Safety Training Supervisor for FBC of Tampa Bay, believes it's a boon for safety on the water, as well. "With so many new boaters joining the ranks, we've been able to ensure that they all have the basic tools to begin safely growing as mariners. They wouldn't necessarily get that if they just went out and bought their own boat."

Freedom Boat Club is the alternative to boat ownership. Members enjoy a truly hassle-free boating experience; they no longer concern themselves with cleaning, maintaining, repairs, storage, and insurance. FBC of Tampa Bay members also have access to over 200 other locations throughout the US, Canada, and France.

As a leader in the boat-sharing sector, Freedom isn't slowing its roll after 2020. Continued growth is expected and that means more beautiful departure locations, more new boats, more on-the-water safety instruction, and more community involvement.

Contact info:

Capt. Dean Iverson
Dir. Of Communications/Safety Training Supervisor
Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay
727-916-1096
Deani@freedomboatclub.com

Related Images

clearwater-marina.jpg
Clearwater Marina
More boats means more slip space is needed.

Related Links

Freedom Boat Club

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-boat-club-in-west-central-florida-now-has-more-boats-than-the-us-navy-301161200.html

SOURCE Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’881.00
0.94 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
0.59 %
Roche Hldg G 300.75
0.35 %
Sika 230.90
0.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 835.00
-0.19 %
Swiss Re 65.24
-1.92 %
LafargeHolcim 40.25
-1.92 %
CS Group 9.45
-2.56 %
Novartis 74.15
-2.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.50
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
27.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
27.10.20
Schwergewichte bewahren SMI vor Schlimmerem
27.10.20
China Still the Engine of Global Growth?
27.10.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Rücklauf bis 2’830 Punkte? / Geberit – Ausbruch aus Trendkanal steht bevor
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Siegfried-CEO: Investitionen in Abfüllanlage für BioNTech lohnen sich - Siegfried-Aktie im Minus
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken fällt - türkische Lira im Sinkflug
SAP kappt Ziele wegen Corona und Schwenk zur Cloud - Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Schweizerische Gesetzgebung begünstigt Position von Kryptowährungen
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Märkten herrschte Zurückhaltung. Am heimischen Markt wurden derweil Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag vor allem Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit