26.03.2020 02:00:00

Freed-Hardeman University Announces Finalists for Mr. and Miss FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University has announced the finalists for the 2020 Mr. and Miss FHU. Since 1940, Freed-Hardeman students have selected the students who best represent the ideals of the university. Eight members of the senior class are vying for the title.

Candidates for Miss FHU are Amy Gingerich, a chemistry major from Jamesport, Missouri, who plans to work in research and development; Claire Morris, kinesiology major from Jackson, Tennessee, who plans to pursue a graduate degree in occupational therapy; Katie Morris, also a kinesiology major from Jackson, Tennessee, who plans to study occupational therapy in graduate school; and McKenna Shrader, a nursing major from Columbia, Tennessee, who plans a career in emergency medicine or pre/postnatal care.

Finalists for Mr. FHU include the following: Logan Campbell, a chemistry and Spanish major from Spring Hill, Tennessee, who plans to attend dental school and do mission work in Spanish-speaking nations; Gage Gregory, a biology major from Gallatin, Tennessee, who plans to attend dental school; Caleb Johnson, a history major from Pinson, Tennessee, who will seek a doctoral degree in sociology following graduation; and Kenneth Moore, a biblical studies and English major from Nashville, Tennessee, who plans to pursue a Master of Divinity degree at FHU.

The first Mr. and Miss FHC were John Sam Cary and Freda Cromwell. Cary was the salutatorian of the 1940 class, editor of the college yearbook, vice president of his class and a member of the basketball team. Cary was a resident of Burkesville, Kentucky, at the time of his death in 2003. Freda Cromwell Field, currently residing in Mesquite, Texas, was a member of both the student newspaper and yearbook staffs, the tennis club, Sigma Rho Social Club and 20th Century Commercial Club.

The announcement and celebration of the 2020 Mr. and Miss FHU has been delayed because of the extended spring break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The decision regarding a rescheduled date has not been made.

 

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University

Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig und konnten letztlich zulegen. Die Wall Street knüpfte nur zeitweise an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

