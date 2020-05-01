Free Virtual Wellnessing Getaway by Velas Resorts Streams on May 1st

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In support of social distancing, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit has postponed its annual Wellnessing Getaway and instead will host a day-long wellness experience online on Friday, May 1st. Streaming on the Velas Resorts Facebook page, the online event will offer free video workshops from 10 fitness, physical and mental health, and wellness experts in the U.S. and Mexico. Workshop topics include nutrition and superfoods, at-home cardio and full body toning, yoga for healing, meditation, DIY ritual baths, and more.

Participating U.S. hosts and their workshop topics include:



Karla Tafra , Seattle -based yoga instructor and nutritionist – Nutrition & Superfoods;

, -based yoga instructor and nutritionist – Nutrition & Superfoods; Rachael DeVaux , wellness influencer and certified personal trainer – 15-min Full Body Workout;

, wellness influencer and certified personal trainer – 15-min Full Body Workout; Rebecca Louise , fitness influencer – Burn Fat Full Body Cardio + Tone;

, fitness influencer – Burn Fat Full Body Cardio + Tone; Danica Johnson , international yoga teacher – Yoga for Healing + Vitality;

, international yoga teacher – Yoga for Healing + Vitality; Nikki Sharp , wellness expert, international speaker, and 2x best-selling author – The Science of Happiness;

, wellness expert, international speaker, and 2x best-selling author – The Science of Happiness; and Mama Medicine Deborah Hanekamp – Ritual Baths.

Additionally, influencers in the space from Mexico and their workshops include:



Rebeca Sutton , Mexican fitness trainer and founder of Cardio & Sculpt Power Yoga system – Dance Workout;

, Mexican fitness trainer and founder of Cardio & Sculpt Power Yoga system – Dance Workout; Beatriz Madrazo , Mexican physiotherapist – Art Therapy;

, Mexican physiotherapist – Art Therapy; Ana Paula Domínguez, founder and director of the Mexican Institute of yoga – Immersion Session for Anxiety Relief and Grounding;

and Roberto Gopar , sound therapy.

For a full schedule and to pre-register for a reminder, visit bit.ly/WellnessingOnlineDay. For more information about Velas Resorts, please visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

More About the Hosts:

About Roberto Gopar:

Born in the city of Oaxaca, Mexico, Roberto Gopar is a pioneer in the research, spreading, and use of music therapy as a complementary treatment for various conditions. He has dedicated 26 years of his life to the research of vibration effects in multiple ancestral instruments, based on the three spheres of being: physical, mental emotional and spiritual.

About Rachael DeVaux:

Rachael DeVaux is a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer sharing her tips for a healthy lifestyle. She grew up in Washington and graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor's degree in Dietetics. DeVaux completed her dietetic internship at the University of Northern Colorado's distance DI Spring of 2016, and soon after became a licensed nutritionist.

About Danica Johnson:

Danica Johnson is a certified international yoga instructor having taught in Spain, Germany, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, and Morocco. Based in Seattle, Washington, she offers private, corporate, and studio yoga classes, ranging from gentle restorative yoga to heated power vinyasa. She helps her students to cultivate body love, a sense of self-acceptance, and creativity.

About Karla Tafra:

Originally from Croatia, Karla Tafra is a yoga teacher, nutritionist, content creator and social media influencer who currently resides in Seattle, Washington. Certified & registered with Yoga Alliance since 2010, Karla offers a variety of classes, from ashtanga & vinyasa to power, yin & prenatal. As a certified IIN (Institute for Integrative Nutrition) Health Coach & Nutritionist, Karla creates custom plans for each and every individual, accommodating all diets and allergens (vegan, vegetarian, paleo, pescatarian, Whole 30, keto, gluten free, dairy free, sugar free).

About Ana Paula Domínguez:

Founder and director of the Mexican Institute of yoga, and a certified Kundalini Yoga instructor, Ana Paula Domínguez studied the traditional system of Indian medicine (Ayurveda) in India and the United States, under the guidance of Dr. Vasant Lad. She had written several books, and is currently a facilitator for the "Harmonizer Program" of the PeaceEarth Foundation, with UNESCO.

About Beatriz Madrazo:

Beatriz Madrazo is a Mexican physiotherapist focused on emotional expressions through Art Therapy. She achieved two master's degrees in Mexico: Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy for Children and Adolescents at Asociacion Psicoanalitica Mexicana (APM), as well as Human Development at the Universidad Iberoamericana. Having participated in two Art Therapy training courses in the USA and Canada, she is currently completing high-level degree training in Clinical Psychology at Asociacion Psicoanalitica Mexicana (APM).

About Rebecca-Louise:

Rebecca's mission is to help people feel like the best version of themselves every single day by bringing exciting workouts and tasty recipes, as well as giving them the motivation to do it. Her true passion is fitness and helping others to improve their lives through living a healthy, active lifestyle.

About Nikki Sharp:

Nikki Sharp is a certified health coach and wellness expert. Her mission is to spread the knowledge of healthy living for the mind, body and soul.

About Rebeca Sutton:

Rebecca Sutton is a Mexican entrepreneur, fitness trainer, and founder of Cardio & Sculpt Power Yoga system, which blends yoga postures with cardio exercises. Sutton is also known as one of the most influential core power trainers in Latin America.

About Deborah Hanekamp:

Author of the recently published book Ritual Baths, Deborah Hanekamp's mission is to empower people to be their own healer. She believes the true master, healer, teacher is the power of love.

About Velas Resorts:

SOURCE Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit