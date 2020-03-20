Free Small Business Relief Plan Offered by Merchant Rights Advocate Robert Livingstone of IdealCost.com

COOPER CITY, Fla., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The small businesses of the United States are in trouble. Between forced closures, lowered consumer demand due to suggested quarantines, and reduced consumer spending, companies are in a cash crunch.

IdealCost.com is prepared to act starting today by helping to slash credit card processing costs, according to merchant rights advocate Robert Livingstone, president and founder of IdealCost.com, a consulting firm that reduces credit card acceptance fees for merchants without switching their existing processor.

"Even though sales are rapidly declining for many industries, credit card processing sales won't see any reduced fees from credit card processors. The processors and the banks won't offer any relief to their clients. In fact, while everyone is distracted by the health and economic crisis, most credit card processors are likely to increase fees to make up for the lower client revenue. They won't let this crisis go to waste, just like they acted in 2008," said Livingstone.

Livingstone's concerns for merchants across the country are extensive, but he contends that three specific solutions will save millions of dollars for business owners.

"Since the Government is not providing enough immediate protection for our business community, I will personally work on behalf of all merchants to keep them in business and help their employees," he said.

Livingstone's listed the top three ways IdealCost.com will help small businesses nationwide:

1. Immediately Reduce Credit Card Processing Fees & Demand Credits

Livingstone is offering to review any companies' February merchant statements as well as their March 2020 merchant statements when those are made available. They will identify any potential billing errors, overcharges or hidden profit and make recommendations within 12 hours of receipt, all for free. IdealCost.com quickly adapted their website to allow companies to conveniently upload their merchant statements for an automatic review.

2. Alternative Payments Opportunities

As the United States consumer enters into a cash crunch between reduced work, sick leave, and increased expenses, their ability to use credit cards may start to diminish.

Livingstone is offering insight into cryptocurrency processing for merchants. With over 40 million cryptocurrency wallet holders worldwide, consumers may be quick to spend their cryptocurrency while holding onto their cash and minding their credit card balances. In some cases, the fees are lower than traditional credit card payments for merchants and chargebacks are disallowed.

"Many of IdealCost.com's clients are now asking us about alternative payment methods like cryptocurrency and Bitcoin processing with an instant conversion to dollars. We'll be happy to advise clients, for free, to see if this might be the right solution for them," said Livingstone.

3. Other Savings Opportunities

While IdealCost.com focuses on the payments industry, they are offering companies the ability to slash their fees with various other vendor categories.

Livingstone realized that while IdealCost.com doesn't offer consulting services outside of the payments industry, it was his duty to connect with like-minded cost reduction businesses to keep small businesses afloat.

"We have teamed up with other cost-reduction experts in industries such as Waste, Utilities, Telecom, Wireless Shipping and Freight and a variety of other categories. We will match companies in need with other cost-cutting professionals to relieve their expenses. This free service will be available to everyone, even if they don't want us to review their credit card processing expenses," he said.

About IdealCost.com

Founded in 2009, during the Great Recession, IdealCost.com's mission is to protect both small and large business owners from being taken advantage of by their credit card processors. Until now, merchants haven't had a viable solution to receive truly reasonable rates and fees.

IdealCost.com is different from other companies because it is paid only from the savings that it generates for clients. This performance-based guarantee makes clients feel at ease because traditional credit card processing salesmen are paid a commission even when they raise their client's rates and fees.

The company represents the merchant rather than acting as an agent for the banks or credit card processors. IdealCost.com performs merchant account audits and offers consulting services. The company strives to separate itself from the stigma of the credit card processing industry. IdealCost.com allows business owners to stop worrying about their merchant account and return to more important matters in their businesses such as sales, customer service, and providing for their families.

