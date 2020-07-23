+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 01:49:00

Free Onsite Dental Service Revolutionizes the Workplace Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies, including Dish Network, CBS, PetSmart, GE Healthcare, and Marriot Hotels have embraced an innovative way to promote employee health and offer a unique employee perk in the form of mobile, on-site dentistry. The service, developed by Jet Dental, is free to employers and only charges each employee's dental insurance.

The experience is much like a visit to a regular dental office. Jet Dental's skilled professionals set up their equipment in a spare conference room where they perform exams, x-rays, and cleanings. They will even fill cavities, saving employees from taking time off for a trip to the dentist.

"Our experience with Jet Dental has been frictionless," said Paul Thatcher, representative for GoToConnect (A LogMeIn company). "No additional work for my HR/benefits team, incredibly convenient for employees to receive dental services, easy setup, no contracts, and no upfront costs."

Over 80% of the people served by Jet Dental have not seen a dentist in two years. Studies have shown that 50% of adult Americans suffer from gum disease. These individuals are three times as likely to have a stroke and twice as likely to suffer a heart attack. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that companies lose $45 billion in productivity annually due to employee dental emergencies.

"I'm happy to be working with Jet to bring this service to my employees," said Shuanda Zilich, representative of Qualtrics (An SAP Company). "It's a way for us to make our workplace a better place to work, improves the employee experience, and shows that we really care about the health of our team."

About Jet Dental:

Jet Dental launched in 2017 and operates in 40 states in the U.S. The company's mission is to provide better dental health as well as a refreshingly convenient experience.

Media Contact:
Mark Neumiller
Phone: 949.295.1734
Email: mark@jetdental.com

Related Images

jet-dentals-on-site-setup.png
Jet Dental's On-Site Setup
A picture of one of Jet Dental's many mobile, on-site dentistry clinics that are revolutionizing the workplace nationwide.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-onsite-dental-service-revolutionizes-the-workplace-experience-301098397.html

SOURCE Jet Dental

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB