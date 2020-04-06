Free Meal For Truck Drivers April 7-9 Off The Trans-Canada Hwy In Brandon

BRANDON, MB, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - From April 7-9 from 11 AM to 3 PM each day, Maxim Truck & Trailer in Brandon, Manitoba will be thanking the many truck drivers travelling the Trans-Canada Highway with free meals. Maxim's heavy-duty International Truck dealership is situated directly off the Trans-Canada Highway in the center of Canada where trucks regularly travel from coast to coast with essential supplies.

"Leading up to Easter, we just wanted to make sure that truck drivers know we care and appreciate them," says Darin Bouchard, General Manager of Maxim Truck & Trailer's Brandon location. "Our dealership group has branch offices across the country but our location is right in the middle of the country and we thought we could catch a lot of drivers from all parts of Canada."

Maxim is prepared to hand out up to 3,000 meals over the three days to show their appreciation to truck drivers.

Portable bathrooms have also been set up for the convenience of truck drivers.

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 18 branch offices and over 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, lease and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

SOURCE Maxim Truck & Trailer