Free Maintenance Services Offered for Limited Time by Illinois Dealership

ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership servicing Elgin along with the entire Chicago area, continuously offers a slew of limited-time service coupons through its website. Currently, a variety of particularly exciting offers have found their way into the mix. Several are even good for complimentary services, granting users the chance to have important procedures performed on their vehicle for free.

Any of these special offers can be utilized by printing them off and taking them to the dealership when the corresponding service is performed on one's vehicle. Many of the offers have a limit of one use per customer, along with a stipulation that they not be combined with any other offers. For more information on the particulars, those interested can head to the Service Coupons page of the Elgin Volkswagen website.

All offers expire on March 31, 2020, except where specified. Current specials include:

  • Complimentary tire rotation and brake inspection.
  • Complimentary battery test.
  • $20 off Genuine Volkswagen Brake Pad Replacement.
  • $10 off a VW synthetic oil change.
  • Complimentary tire rotation.
  • Complimentary wiper blade installation.
  • Volkswagen tire store price match guarantee. This offer is good for the rest of the current year (that year being 2020).
  • 20% off a VW DriverGear purchase. See the specials page for the promo code.
  • 15% rebate by mail via a Volkswagen Visa Prepaid Card (up to $300) with the purchase of select Volkswagen accessories.
  • SiriusXM for $5 per month for 12 months with a new Select subscription.

Those interested in anything related to automobiles are strongly urged to check out the Elgin Volkswagen website at http://www.elginvw.com. Individuals may also use a telephone to dial the dealership at 877-797-6424. Finally, ambitious folks can head right to the establishment's physical location at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

 

