Free Event for 100 Moms of Children with Autism by Therapy and Beyond

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Therapy and Beyond, one of the largest applied behavior analysis providers across Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado is partnering with FEAT-NT to bring Fort Worth's 3rd Annual Mom's Mingle for moms of children with autism! This free event for 100+ mothers of children with autism will be held on Sunday, February 9th at The Hurst Conference Center located at 1601 Campus Drive, Hurst, TX. Each year, Therapy and Beyond partners with local organizations to throw annual Mom's Mingles in multiple cities, where 100+ moms of children on the autism spectrum join together to enjoy a night off from their busy lives. Registration for this popular event is now open and available HERE.

About Therapy and Beyond's Mom's Mingles

For this year's Fort Worth Mingle, Therapy and Beyond has partnered with the nonprofit group FEAT-NT to present the moms with a suave 007 Casino Night! 100+ moms will enjoy free dinner, drinks, and play casino-themed games. Afterward, they can turn in their 'winnings' for some amazing prizes from our generous sponsors! Most importantly, they will immerse themselves in their local community and be surrounded by women on the same autism journey as themselves.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). At times, caregivers may find themselves feeling isolated and lost. The Mom's Mingles aim to share resources, connect mothers with their local communities, and give moms a night off for themselves.

Details about this mingle and other free upcoming events are available at http://www.therapyandbeyond.com/events

The mingles first began in Dallas in 2013, when Dr. Regina Crone, founder of Therapy and Beyond, had the idea to create a community giveback that didn't focus on learning a new skill or a workshop, but would simply give moms the opportunity to bond and have a fun night out. The event was so successful that Therapy and Beyond began to establish annual Mom's Mingles in other cities, such as Denver, Oklahoma City and Houston.

About Therapy and Beyond

Therapy and Beyond was founded in 2006 on the principal that there is hope for every child. Today, they provide 1:1 individualized ABA therapy for individuals on the autism spectrum in Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is the most commonly prescribed treatment for children on the spectrum, and focuses on expanding functional communication skills, executive functioning skills, and advancing each child's independence. In addition to helping individuals on the spectrum through ABA, one of Therapy and Beyond's goals is to find ways to give back to the autism community as a whole, through free events like the Mom's Mingles.

