Frederick Health Announces Purchase of State Farm Campus

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Frederick Health has selected the State Farm campus as a new destination for healthcare services. This strategic purchase will ensure that Frederick Health can effectively and efficiently meet the growing needs of our community for years to come. The new location will be named Frederick Health Village.

Frederick Health Village will support our population health strategy to provide wellness services and outpatient medical care, enabling us to meet our mission "to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community."

One early impact of this acquisition will be the opportunity to decompress our "landlocked" 7th Street campus to allow for future service growth and expansion of acute care services at the hospital. In addition, this move will make parking more available and simplifies access to hospital services.

We will relocate Frederick Health Home Care (formerly known as FMH Home Health) and Frederick Health Hospice (formerly known as Hospice of Frederick County) to Frederick Health Village to allow for future expansion.

A new consolidated Frederick Health Call Center will be located at the site to improve access to our services for the community. Components of Information Technology services will also be relocated on the new campus.

Future opportunities for this space may include Patient Education, Community Event Services, and Employee Education and Training. We will explore the development of community and wellness-based programs through public and private partnerships.

"We have a rare opportunity to capitalize on this special property, located slightly over three miles away from our hospital campus," said Tom Kleinhanzl, CEO and President of Frederick Health. "Healthcare innovation and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace and Frederick Health Village will be a key platform for us to launch future initiatives."

