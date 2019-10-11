11.10.2019 05:30:00

Fred Moll Named Chairman of the Board at MIVI Neuroscience

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIVI Neuroscience, Inc. today announced the appointment of Fred Moll, MD as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Moll has founded or co-founded multiple innovative medical device companies, and has served on numerous boards throughout his career. Dr. Moll is currently the Chief Development Officer, JJMD (Johnson & Johnson Medical Device), a role he accepted subsequent to Johnson and Johnson's acquisition of Auris Health, Inc., where he was the founder and CEO. Prior to Auris, Dr. Moll co-founded Hansen Medical and served as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Dr. Moll co-founded Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and served as its first Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Moll also co-founded Origin Medsystems, Inc., which became an operating company within Guidant Corporation, following its acquisition by Eli Lilly. Dr. Moll also served as Medical Director of Guidant's Surgical Device Division. Before co-founding Origin Medsystems, Dr. Moll invented the safety trocar, which fostered in modern general laparoscopic surgery and he founded Endotherapeutics, which was acquired by U.S. Surgical.

Dr. Moll holds a B.A. degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, a M.S. degree in management from Stanford University, and a M.D. from the University of Washington. He is a distinguished speaker and lecturer, and is the author of numerous scientific articles. He currently serves on the boards of several Silicon Valley healthcare companies, including Cephea Valve, ShockWave Medical, RefleXion and Restoration Robotics.

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Moll as Chairman of the Board here at MIVI Neuroscience," said Jim McCollum, MIVI's CEO. "Since he joined our board a year ago, Fred has provided valuable insight and guidance into the product development, marketing and financial efforts of MIVI. We look forward to his leadership as Chairman and his continued critical insight as we transition into a truly commercial company."

"I am excited to accept the Chairman position of the MIVI Board and look forward to further providing the company with assistance and support," said Dr. Moll. "MIVI is an innovative company with proprietary and clearly differentiated products that address unmet needs that could help improve outcomes to patients who undergo acute ischemic stroke procedures. The stroke market is growing rapidly and is ripe for further innovation."

About MIVI Neuroscience

MIVI Neuroscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing superior clinical solutions for neurointerventional procedures. Adoption of endovascular stroke therapy procedures is growing significantly worldwide since compelling data from multiple large-scale randomized trials in 2015 and 2016 confirmed the value to rapidly clear occlusive clot from large cerebral vessels. MIVI's innovative product portfolio provides physicians with unique devices designed to improve patient outcomes in these procedures by reducing complications, shortening procedure times and expanding treatment to more patients. More information about MIVI can be found on the website, www.mivineuro.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fred-moll-named-chairman-of-the-board-at-mivi-neuroscience-300936883.html

SOURCE MIVI Neuroscience

