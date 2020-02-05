Freckle Announces Changes to Board

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL ) ("Freckle" or the "Company"), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline attribution, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason Maguire to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Maguire has over 25 years of leadership experience in various senior roles in sales, marketing, finance and IT. He is currently the Chairman of Hailus Financial Group Ltd. (formerly Heritage Financial Group Ltd.) and Tall Tale Spirits Inc.

Mr. Maguire replaces John Farlinger, who has resigned from the Board effective today in order to focus on other professional responsibilities.

"On behalf of Freckle, I thank John for his services to the Company," said Neil Sweeney, Freckle's Chairman and CEO. "Throughout his tenure, John has provided leadership and access to his vast network of talent which were crucial to bringing Freckle to where we are today. We wish him well in his future endeavours and thank him for his ongoing support."

The appointment of Mr. Maguire to the Board is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Freckle

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here .

Freckle , via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe'' or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freckle-announces-changes-to-board-300999102.html

SOURCE Freckle Ltd.