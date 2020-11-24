SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0834 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’806 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’283 2.9%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 47.9 4.5% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
24.11.2020 22:21:00

FRC Praises 11th Circuit Decision Striking Down Ban on Sexual Orientation Change Efforts

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) today praised the recent decision by a federal appeals court striking down two local ordinances banning sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE) for minors. In the case of Otto v. City of Boca Raton, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled on November 20 that "these ordinances are content-based and viewpoint-based restrictions on speech," and thus "violate the First Amendment."  

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council)

Both the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County in Florida had enacted laws similar to those in several states and other localities across the country, prohibiting what critics of the practice sometimes call "conversion therapy" for minors, on the argument that such therapy is harmful to clients.

However, FRC also released today an Issue Analysis based upon a literature review of 79 academic sources purported to show "measures of harm" from SOCE. As FRC Senior Fellow for Policy Studies Peter Sprigg documents in the report, none of the 79 studies provide scientific proof that SOCE is more harmful than other forms of therapy, more harmful than other courses of action for those with same-sex attractions, or more likely to be harmful than helpful for the average client.

Sprigg has written papers showing that sexual orientation can change, that SOCE therapy can be effective and is not usually harmful, and that even pro-LGBT sources have undermined the case for therapy bans.

"Legal restrictions upon the voluntary pursuit of, and assistance with, sexual orientation change represent an assault upon both freedom of speech and freedom of religion," said Sprigg regarding Friday's court ruling. "I hope this court decision marks the beginning of the end for these unconstitutional infringements on personal autonomy."

The two licensed marriage and family therapists who brought the suit, Robert Otto and Julie Hamilton, were represented by Liberty Counsel. The court's decision was written by Judge Britt C. Grant, with Judge Barbara Lagoa concurring. Judge Beverly B. Martin wrote in dissent.

The 11th Circuit decision was foreshadowed by comments in a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, NIFLA v. Becerra, dealing with California's efforts to regulate speech by pro-life pregnancy centers. In the course of rejecting the argument that governments can regulate "professional speech" without offending the First Amendment, the Supreme Court directly criticized earlier appeals court decisions that had made the same argument in upholding state therapy bans. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that "this Court has not recognized 'professional speech' as a separate category of speech. Speech is not unprotected merely because it is uttered by 'professionals.'"

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frc-praises-11th-circuit-decision-striking-down-ban-on-sexual-orientation-change-efforts-301180116.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.85
3.86 %
LafargeHolcim 48.36
3.03 %
CieFinRichemont 78.26
2.38 %
Swiss Re 85.56
2.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.00
2.21 %
Roche Hldg G 300.55
-0.53 %
Geberit 546.80
-1.62 %
SGS 2’613.00
-1.77 %
Sika 228.30
-2.60 %
Lonza Grp 551.60
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
12:30
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
10:29
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
09:25
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:48
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Xofluza zur Grippe-Prophylaxe - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne zu sehen. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit