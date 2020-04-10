+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 21:29:00

Fraser Virtual Therapy Supports Autism, Mental Health, Special Needs in the Home

RICHFIELD, Minn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a crisis, existing mental health issues don't suddenly go away. In fact, they often heighten. Anxiety, depression, worry, and stress, combined with the social isolation that many are facing right now equals the need for more support than ever. 

To respond to these needs, Fraser has expanded its telehealth services to provide therapy in the home for individuals and families managing autism, mental health, and special needs. Telehealth services are delivered via smartphone, tablet, or computer. Families who do not have access to video-enabled communication can be served by telephone.  

"Telehealth puts the therapists in our everyday life at home, allowing them to see different behaviors they may not see when my boys are in the clinic," says Ashely Bettis, a mother of Fraser clients who receive telehealth services. "It has been a wonderful, eye-opening experience. Telehealth allows us to work together on the best treatment plan possible, so my boys can continue to learn and grow." 

Fraser is currently offering a variety of services through telehealth, including individual and family therapy, family consults, parent coaching, intensive autism services, adult mental health, pediatric therapy, and waiver case management. Diagnostic assessments and evaluations are still offered in-clinic, by appointment. Community living programs continue 24-hour service, as usual.

For more information on Fraser telehealth services, visit fraser.org/news/fraser-telehealth or call 612-767-7222. 

Contact:

Nancy Baldrica


Vice President Marketing & Development


Nancy.baldrica@fraser.org 


612-798-8355

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraser-virtual-therapy-supports-autism-mental-health-special-needs-in-the-home-301038884.html

SOURCE Fraser

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB