12.05.2021 23:42:00

Fras-le Announces 1Q21 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 12 May 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), known as a powerhouse in replacement car parts with a portfolio of iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a global leader, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2021. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations. 

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q21
(Percentages indicate variations compared to the respective periods of 1Q20 and 4Q20– values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:


1Q21: BRL 640.7 (1Q20: +87.4% | 4Q20: +7.6%)




Net revenue on the international market:


1Q21: BRL 406.6 (1Q20: +145.2% | 4Q20: +4.0%)




Net revenue on the foreign market:


1Q21: BRL 234.0 (1Q20: +33.0% | 4Q20: +14.5%)




Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations):

1Q21: USD 42.6 (1Q20: +9.0% | 4Q20: +12.5%)


Consolidated gross profit:

1Q21: BRL 188.5 (1Q20: +112.5% | 4Q20: +7.2%)


Operating Profit:


1Q21: BRL 96.7 (1Q20: +424.9% | 4Q20: -25.3%)




EBITDA:


1Q21: BRL 125.6 (1Q20: +229.3% | 4Q20: -19.8%)




Consolidated net profit:


1Q21: BRL 60.5 (1Q20: +4899.0% | 4Q20: -52.9%)


RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English) 
13/05/2021 (Thursday);
11:00 Brasilia | 10:00 New York| 15:00 London;
Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 |+55 11 4210-1803
Dial-in with connections in the USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627
Password: Fras-le;

WEBCASTING
Portuguese: Click here
English:  Click here

Contact RI
Email: ri@fras-le.com 
Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br

Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-announces-1q21-results-301290300.html

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

﻿

