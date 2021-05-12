Fras-le Announces 1Q21 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 12 May 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), known as a powerhouse in replacement car parts with a portfolio of iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a global leader, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2021. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations.

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q21

(Percentages indicate variations compared to the respective periods of 1Q20 and 4Q20– values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

1Q21: BRL 640.7 (1Q20: +87.4% | 4Q20: +7.6%)





Net revenue on the international market:

1Q21: BRL 406.6 (1Q20: +145.2% | 4Q20: +4.0%)





Net revenue on the foreign market:

1Q21: BRL 234.0 (1Q20: +33.0% | 4Q20: +14.5%)





Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations): 1Q21: USD 42.6 (1Q20: +9.0% | 4Q20: +12.5%)

Consolidated gross profit: 1Q21: BRL 188.5 (1Q20: +112.5% | 4Q20: +7.2%)

Operating Profit:

1Q21: BRL 96.7 (1Q20: +424.9% | 4Q20: -25.3%)





EBITDA:

1Q21: BRL 125.6 (1Q20: +229.3% | 4Q20: -19.8%)





Consolidated net profit:

1Q21: BRL 60.5 (1Q20: +4899.0% | 4Q20: -52.9%)



