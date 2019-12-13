|
13.12.2019 07:00:00
Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2019: Frankfurt Airport Sees Decline in Traffic
FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – In November 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 5.1 million passengers – representing a 3.4 percent decrease compared to the same month last year. The thinned-out winter flight schedule and the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin staff had a negative impact on passenger numbers. Without the strike effect, FRA's passenger traffic would have declined only slightly by 1.1 percent year-on-year. Intercontinental traffic to and from Frankfurt continued to grow robustly by 2.1 percent. In contrast, European traffic fell markedly by 6.5 percent due to airline bankruptcies and other factors. Aircraft movements shrank by 5.8 percent to 38,790 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also contracted by 4.0 percent to around 2.4 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown of the global economy, cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) dropped by 5.0 percent to 186,670 metric tons.
Fraport's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "Following solid traffic growth this year so far, we experienced a noticeable decline in November, primarily due to strikes. As a result, we expect full-year passenger traffic at Frankfurt to grow at a slightly slower pace than our previous forecast of about two to three percent. Despite slightly slower traffic growth, we are maintaining our financial outlook for the full year 2019 – backed by the positive financial performance achieved to date in Frankfurt and with our international business."
Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in November 2019. Affected by the bankruptcy of home-carrier Adria Airways and other factors, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) reported a 27.0 percent decline in traffic to 85,787 passengers. Also the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic slip by 2.2 percent to just over 1.3 million passengers. This was primarily due to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil and to Azul airlines reducing its flight offerings. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a 6.9 percent jump in traffic to some 1.9 million passengers.
With 727,043 passengers overall, Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports maintained last year's level (up 0.1 percent). Bulgaria'sVarna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) airports registered a total of 83,764 passengers – growing by 22.7 percent, albeit on the basis of a low traffic November month in the previous year.
Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey welcomed almost 1.4 million passengers, representing a gain of 11.8 percent year-on-year. Traffic at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia registered a 6.8 percent increase to about 1.4 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic climbed 4.9 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers.
Fraport Traffic Figures
November 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
November 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Δ %
Month
Δ %
Month
Δ %
YTD
Δ %
YTD
Δ %
YTD
Δ %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
5,065,346
-3.4
183,564
-5.4
38,790
-5.8
65,687,774
1.7
1,923,482
-3.6
477,277
0.7
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
85,787
-27.0
880
-20.4
1,551
-38.2
1,635,865
-4.0
10,336
-8.7
29,713
-10.2
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,306,639
-2.2
8,730
0.3
11,572
0.4
14,052,510
4.2
77,429
-1.6
124,516
-1.8
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
597,998
0.5
5,279
8.9
5,002
1.1
6,516,728
9.9
43,189
3.2
54,086
3.0
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
708,641
-4.4
3,451
-10.4
6,570
-0.1
7,535,782
-0.3
34,240
-7.0
70,430
-5.2
LIM
Lima
Peru
80.01
1,932,980
6.9
24,751
-4.1
16,353
4.7
21,591,755
6.5
245,605
-5.1
180,855
2.4
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
727,043
0.1
583
-14.2
7,282
-3.1
29,455,348
1.0
6,929
-7.5
238,625
0.7
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
529,518
0.6
467
-14.1
4,767
-1.4
16,149,358
0.5
5,255
-6.8
126,496
0.3
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
26,812
8.0
5
-35.0
435
9.3
3,253,376
-2.6
171
2.2
24,994
-3.6
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
61,960
4.9
15
-46.7
582
3.2
2,927,742
-0.8
364
-13.5
20,000
5.0
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
3,902
10.2
0
n.a.
124
14.8
770,632
1.6
0
-35.6
7,244
2.7
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
5,858
-4.0
10
-0.2
122
16.2
317,918
-20.5
89
4.0
3,347
-17.1
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
516
-31.6
0
n.a.
66
13.8
625,423
7.2
0
n.a.
5,536
3.7
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
427,212
-0.4
437
-11.9
3,338
-4.6
6,447,029
3.3
4,626
-6.7
52,279
1.2
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
3,258
5.8
0
-100.0
100
0.0
1,807,238
0.5
4
-37.4
13,096
0.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
197,525
-1.2
116
-14.6
2,515
-6.1
13,305,990
1.6
1,674
-9.6
112,129
1.2
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
8,729
-23.3
1
-51.4
139
-31.2
1,512,911
9.0
86
-5.1
18,653
8.9
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,345
8.6
0
n.a.
48
-4.0
445,131
1.9
0
n.a.
4,135
0.8
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
54,142
-5.6
10
-26.9
542
8.8
2,268,658
2.5
163
-2.7
20,874
4.5
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
22,577
1.3
23
6.5
385
-5.2
2,657,678
0.4
301
10.4
19,452
-2.4
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
27,972
1.2
22
-29.5
460
-9.3
468,365
4.3
324
-8.5
6,113
8.4
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
69,883
2.7
40
-14.7
659
-5.9
5,485,852
-0.4
587
-18.3
36,926
-3.2
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
12,877
7.8
20
0.4
282
-10.8
467,395
3.9
213
-14.5
5,976
1.5
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
83,764
22.7
256
-70.1
782
-2.5
4,877,761
-11.0
4,589
-39.8
34,590
-14.0
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
10,248
1.5
249
-70.1
155
-25.5
2,873,451
-12.0
4,472
-40.4
19,799
-14.1
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
73,516
26.4
7
-72.9
627
5.6
2,004,310
-9.7
117
-6.7
14,791
-13.8
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
1,361,162
11.8
n.a.
n.a.
9,042
5.0
34,611,733
10.2
n.a.
n.a.
200,217
10.0
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,374,406
6.8
n.a.
n.a.
12,426
-1.1
18,235,493
8.2
n.a.
n.a.
155,910
2.1
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,759,716
4.9
39,516
20.7
28,202
3.5
43,451,225
5.8
339,481
21.2
316,494
4.8
Frankfurt Airport2
November 2019
Month
Δ %
YTD 2019
Δ %
Passengers
5,065,742
-3.4
65,692,298
1.7
Cargo (freight & mail)
186,670
-5.0
1,958,092
-3.6
Aircraft movements
38,790
-5.8
477,277
0.7
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,431,725
-4.0
29,501,853
1.1
PAX/PAX-flight4
141.1
3.1
147.1
1.0
Seat load factor (%)
76.7
79.8
Punctuality rate (%)
82.5
72.4
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Δ %5
PAX share
Δ %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
61.7
-6.5
64.0
0.8
Germany
11.7
-10.3
10.4
-3.4
Europe (excl. GER)
50.0
-5.6
53.6
1.6
Western Europe
40.9
-6.4
44.4
1.4
Eastern Europe
9.1
-1.6
9.2
3.1
Intercontinental
38.3
2.1
36.0
3.4
Africa
5.3
6.2
4.7
9.5
Middle East
5.8
4.1
5.2
2.0
North America
12.0
3.3
12.8
3.3
Central & South Amer.
4.2
3.9
3.3
3.9
Far East
11.0
-2.5
10.0
1.4
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail
Fraport AG
Alexander Zell
Corporate Communications
Media Relations
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Telephone: +49 69 690-70555
E-mail: a.zell@fraport.de
Internet: www.fraport.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
For further information about Fraport AG please click here.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraport-traffic-figures--november-2019-frankfurt-airport-sees-decline-in-traffic-300974303.html
SOURCE Fraport AG
