13.12.2019 07:00:00

Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2019: Frankfurt Airport Sees Decline in Traffic

Strikes negatively impact FRA's passenger volume – Most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide report traffic growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – In November 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 5.1 million passengers – representing a 3.4 percent decrease compared to the same month last year. The thinned-out winter flight schedule and the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin staff had a negative impact on passenger numbers. Without the strike effect, FRA's passenger traffic would have declined only slightly by 1.1 percent year-on-year. Intercontinental traffic to and from Frankfurt continued to grow robustly by 2.1 percent. In contrast, European traffic fell markedly by 6.5 percent due to airline bankruptcies and other factors. Aircraft movements shrank by 5.8 percent to 38,790 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also contracted by 4.0 percent to around 2.4 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown of the global economy, cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) dropped by 5.0 percent to 186,670 metric tons.

Fraport's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "Following solid traffic growth this year so far, we experienced a noticeable decline in November, primarily due to strikes. As a result, we expect full-year passenger traffic at Frankfurt to grow at a slightly slower pace than our previous forecast of about two to three percent. Despite slightly slower traffic growth, we are maintaining our financial outlook for the full year 2019 – backed by the positive financial performance achieved to date in Frankfurt and with our international business."

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in November 2019. Affected by the bankruptcy of home-carrier Adria Airways and other factors, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) reported a 27.0 percent decline in traffic to 85,787 passengers. Also the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic slip by 2.2 percent to just over 1.3 million passengers. This was primarily due to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil and to Azul airlines reducing its flight offerings. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a 6.9 percent jump in traffic to some 1.9 million passengers.

With 727,043 passengers overall, Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports maintained last year's level (up 0.1 percent). Bulgaria'sVarna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) airports registered a total of 83,764 passengers – growing by 22.7 percent, albeit on the basis of a low traffic November month in the previous year.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey welcomed almost 1.4 million passengers, representing a gain of 11.8 percent year-on-year. Traffic at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia registered a 6.8 percent increase to about 1.4 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic climbed 4.9 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

 

Fraport Traffic Figures        
November 2019

Fraport Group Airports1


November 2019




Year to Date (YTD) 2019






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,065,346

-3.4

183,564

-5.4

38,790

-5.8

65,687,774

1.7

1,923,482

-3.6

477,277

0.7

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

85,787

-27.0

880

-20.4

1,551

-38.2

1,635,865

-4.0

10,336

-8.7

29,713

-10.2

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,306,639

-2.2

8,730

0.3

11,572

0.4

14,052,510

4.2

77,429

-1.6

124,516

-1.8

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

597,998

0.5

5,279

8.9

5,002

1.1

6,516,728

9.9

43,189

3.2

54,086

3.0

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

708,641

-4.4

3,451

-10.4

6,570

-0.1

7,535,782

-0.3

34,240

-7.0

70,430

-5.2

LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

1,932,980

6.9

24,751

-4.1

16,353

4.7

21,591,755

6.5

245,605

-5.1

180,855

2.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

727,043

0.1

583

-14.2

7,282

-3.1

29,455,348

1.0

6,929

-7.5

238,625

0.7

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

529,518

0.6

467

-14.1

4,767

-1.4

16,149,358

0.5

5,255

-6.8

126,496

0.3

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

26,812

8.0

5

-35.0

435

9.3

3,253,376

-2.6

171

2.2

24,994

-3.6

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

61,960

4.9

15

-46.7

582

3.2

2,927,742

-0.8

364

-13.5

20,000

5.0

EFL

Kefalonia 

Greece

73.40

3,902

10.2

0

n.a.

124

14.8

770,632

1.6

0

-35.6

7,244

2.7

KVA

Kavala 

Greece

73.40

5,858

-4.0

10

-0.2

122

16.2

317,918

-20.5

89

4.0

3,347

-17.1

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

516

-31.6

0

n.a.

66

13.8

625,423

7.2

0

n.a.

5,536

3.7

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

427,212

-0.4

437

-11.9

3,338

-4.6

6,447,029

3.3

4,626

-6.7

52,279

1.2

ZTH

Zakynthos 

Greece

73.40

3,258

5.8

0

-100.0

100

0.0

1,807,238

0.5

4

-37.4

13,096

0.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

197,525

-1.2

116

-14.6

2,515

-6.1

13,305,990

1.6

1,674

-9.6

112,129

1.2

JMK

Mykonos 

Greece

73.40

8,729

-23.3

1

-51.4

139

-31.2

1,512,911

9.0

86

-5.1

18,653

8.9

JSI

Skiathos 

Greece

73.40

1,345

8.6

0

n.a.

48

-4.0

445,131

1.9

0

n.a.

4,135

0.8

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

54,142

-5.6

10

-26.9

542

8.8

2,268,658

2.5

163

-2.7

20,874

4.5

KGS

Kos 

Greece

73.40

22,577

1.3

23

6.5

385

-5.2

2,657,678

0.4

301

10.4

19,452

-2.4

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

27,972

1.2

22

-29.5

460

-9.3

468,365

4.3

324

-8.5

6,113

8.4

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

69,883

2.7

40

-14.7

659

-5.9

5,485,852

-0.4

587

-18.3

36,926

-3.2

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

12,877

7.8

20

0.4

282

-10.8

467,395

3.9

213

-14.5

5,976

1.5

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

83,764

22.7

256

-70.1

782

-2.5

4,877,761

-11.0

4,589

-39.8

34,590

-14.0

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

10,248

1.5

249

-70.1

155

-25.5

2,873,451

-12.0

4,472

-40.4

19,799

-14.1

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

73,516

26.4

7

-72.9

627

5.6

2,004,310

-9.7

117

-6.7

14,791

-13.8
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

1,361,162

11.8

n.a.

n.a.

9,042

5.0

34,611,733

10.2

n.a.

n.a.

200,217

10.0

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,374,406

6.8

n.a.

n.a.

12,426

-1.1

18,235,493

8.2

n.a.

n.a.

155,910

2.1

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,759,716

4.9

39,516

20.7

28,202

3.5

43,451,225

5.8

339,481

21.2

316,494

4.8











Frankfurt Airport2







November 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

5,065,742

-3.4

65,692,298

1.7

Cargo (freight & mail)

186,670

-5.0

1,958,092

-3.6

Aircraft movements

38,790

-5.8

477,277

0.7

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,431,725

-4.0

29,501,853

1.1

PAX/PAX-flight4

141.1

3.1

147.1

1.0

Seat load factor (%)

76.7


79.8


Punctuality rate (%)

82.5


72.4







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month


YTD


Continental

61.7

-6.5

64.0

0.8

 Germany

11.7

-10.3

10.4

-3.4

 Europe (excl. GER)

50.0

-5.6

53.6

1.6

  Western Europe

40.9

-6.4

44.4

1.4

   Eastern Europe

9.1

-1.6

9.2

3.1

Intercontinental

38.3

2.1

36.0

3.4

 Africa

5.3

6.2

4.7

9.5

 Middle East

5.8

4.1

5.2

2.0

 North America

12.0

3.3

12.8

3.3

 Central & South Amer.

4.2

3.9

3.3

3.9

 Far East

11.0

-2.5

10.0

1.4

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG
Alexander Zell 
Corporate Communications
Media Relations  
60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Telephone:  +49 69 690-70555
E-mail:  a.zell@fraport.de
Internet:  www.fraport.com
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

