SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0734 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.6% 
22.10.2020 01:21:00

Franz Skincare USA Announces Second Consecutive Win of "Top Skincare Face Mask" in the 2020 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franz Skincare USA wins "Top Skincare Face Mask" in the 2020 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Featuring the Saint 21 Microcurrent Dual Facial Mask using TissueX™.  Voting was held on-line in 2020 with over 40,000 votes received.

Franz Skincare USA Announces Second Consecutive Win of “Top Skincare Face Mask” in the 2020 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards Featuring the Saint 21 Microcurrent Dual Facial Mask using TissueX™

"The Franz Skincare/Biosensor Lab Team and I are honored to receive the award, Top Skincare Face Mask 2020," said Myounghoon Jang, CEO BioSensor Laboratories.

ABOUT

Franz Skincare USA is the next step in beauty tech.  From pioneering the world's first Trans Dermal Drug Delivery System in the form of our groundbreaking TissueX™ Technology, to bringing microcurrent treatments home, Franz Skincare USA strives to bring the most innovative treatments to your home.  Inspired by the ocean's waves, Tissue X™ microcurrent technology harnesses the power of water to naturally create tiny, rejuvenating waves across your face. Your at-home facelift, this innovative process will leave your skin feeling tightened, toned, and instantly hydrated. This is because Tissue X™ delivers healing ingredients 6x deeper than topical application.  No downtime or needles needed!   

Originally developed for spa use, Saint 21 is the most powerful mask in our lineup.  The gold coating boosts the natural ion power to get better adhesion to your skin, resulting in more than a 50% increase in ingredient delivery.  Ideal for advanced anti-aging, included are four deluxe packages formulated for the delicate skin around the eyes and mouth.

With all of our products, we're continuing Franz's tradition of bringing easy, high-tech solutions to your home.  To enhance your anti-aging routine, apply our new Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule under the Saint 21 Microcurrent Dual Facial Mask. Made with a groundbreaking 10% concentration of Human-derived stem cell culture, this ampoule heals skin at the cellular level by stimulating cell growth and differentiation and activating collagen & elastin synthesis.  This serum will reconstruct skin back to its healthiest state for a younger, firmer, and flawless complexion.  This dynamic duo heals skin from within.

CONTACT:

Savannah Engel Public Relations
savannah@savannahengel.com
https://franzskincare.com
@franzskincareusa

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® hosts the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and awards will be June 12th, 2021.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO 
vanessa@aestheticeverything.com 
https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franz-skincare-usa-announces-second-consecutive-win-of-top-skincare-face-mask-in-the-2020-aesthetic-everything-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-medicine-awards-301157475.html

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.40
-0.70 %
Nestle 106.54
-0.82 %
UBS Group 11.12
-0.89 %
Givaudan 3’873.00
-0.92 %
Part Grp Hldg 852.00
-1.11 %
Novartis 76.38
-1.79 %
CS Group 9.68
-1.83 %
The Swatch Grp 207.50
-1.98 %
SGS 2’350.00
-2.16 %
Roche Hldg G 299.15
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
21.10.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
21.10.20
Could Stimulus Raise Bond Yields?
21.10.20
SMI ohne Richtung
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Lonza-Partner Moderna macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung - Moderna-Aktie leicht im Plus
Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex sackten am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit