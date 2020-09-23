Franworth Announces Launch of Nonprofit Company Franchise For Good

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth ® announced today the launch of its nonprofit arm Franchise For Good . A 501(c)(3) organization, Franchise For Good was founded by Franworth President and COO Dave Keil and aims to help nonprofit organizations grow by leveraging Franworth's expertise and 450 years of combined experience in scaling businesses through the franchising model. As the only full-service agency in the nonprofit space offering a suite of flexible franchisor services, Franchise For Good is a pioneering philanthropic initiative that offers nonprofit organizations of all sizes an avenue for growth.

"Nonprofit organizations need to grow and innovate to survive just like for-profit businesses do. Through Franchise For Good, we hope to make a positive impact in communities nationwide by providing great organizations with the resources they need to fuel sustainable growth and expand their missions and reach," said Keil. "As franchise industry veterans, we know the power of the franchise model and have seen firsthand how companies can use these tools to propel success. We're excited for this incredible opportunity to apply franchising's proven processes and playbooks in a new way and provide the nonprofit space with an innovative, best-in-class suite of support services."

The first Franchise For Good partnership was recently signed with Colorado Homebuilding Academy , a nonprofit training organization founded by Oakwood Homes CEO, Pat Hamill, that aims to solve the construction industry's need for motivated and skilled workers and increase employment opportunities in the communities it serves. As part of this partnership, Franchise For Good and Colorado Homebuilding Academy will form BuildStrong Academy , a developmental program with a mission to develop more than 20 locations over 15 years and train 1 million under/unemployed people across the U.S. in trade jobs, including those seeking a second career and looking for an opportunity to transform their life course. Home Builders Institute , the nation's leading educational resource for career technical education in the building industry, is also a founding member of BuildStrong and will provide its best-in-class certification and curriculum to this new venture.

"Partnering with Dave Keil and the team at Franchise For Good has propelled and accelerated our vision to expand our nonprofit's support systems nationwide," said Hamill. "With unemployment remaining in the double digits, people are hungry for work but need the training to fulfill the estimated 700,000 open jobs available within the nation's flourishing construction industry. Over the years, we've witnessed hundreds of lives reshaped by entering the trades workforce, and we're eager to change more lives by providing students with the best-in-class curriculum and certification to fill these jobs. We are optimistic about the impact we can make with Franchise For Good supporting our efforts."

Through local brand champions, like Franworth Executive Partner and New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, BuildStrong Academy is slated to begin operating extensions of its nonprofit organization in new markets by the end of the year.

"My love for New Orleans runs deep, and I'm proud to be a part of this great initiative that will help create new employment opportunities. I want one of the first new academies to be in NOLA," said Brees. "With the power of Franchise For Good behind the organization, I have no doubt that BuildStrong Academy is positioned to make a huge impact both in our region and nationwide. I'm thrilled to see this partnership come to life and look forward to being a part of all the good we can do together."

To learn more about how Franchise For Good helps nonprofit organizations grow, visit franchiseforgood.org .

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, skoah®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and The Barre Code®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About BuildStrong Academy

BuildStrong Academy is a collaborative, industry-driven initiative focused on creating a much needed skilled workforce for construction. Students receive hands-on learning, job placement, and mentoring as they build careers in construction. BuildStrong Academies are accelerating opportunities across the United States in support of the construction industry, economic and community development, and family and individual vitality. For more information on BuildStrong Academy visit buildstrongacademy.org .

