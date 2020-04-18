Frankly Inc. Concludes Non-Brokered Private Placement And Announces Proposed Private Placement To Arm's Length Investor

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Frankly Inc. ("Frankly" or the "Company") (TSX‑V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) announces that, further to its news release of February 25, 2020 and March 13, 2020, the Company is not going to complete any further tranches of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement of units. Accordingly, the Company's non-brokered private placement has been completed. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the shares issued in the initial tranche announced on March 13, 2020, and the acceptance thereof remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement with EB Acquisition Company, LLC, an arm's length investor that has previously extended a credit line to the Company of up to US$5 million (as disclosed on January 7, 2020). The Company expects that EB Acquisition Company, LLC will subscribe for up to 1,364,952 common shares in the capital of the Company, at a subscription price per common share of not less than $0.21. EB Acquisition Company, LLC will not become an insider as a result of the private placement, and the Company intends to use the proceeds thereof for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The private placement to EB Acquisition Company, LLC is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares that may be issued will be subject to statutory hold periods of four months and a day, as well as restrictions on transfer required under securities laws of the United States.

The securities of Frankly have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or resold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is applicable. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company, in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

