Franklin Covey Co. Named to 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Training Companies List For 10th Time For Best-in-Class Leadership Solutions That Focus on Developing Great Leaders

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced it has been named by Training Industry to the 2021 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ list for the 10th time. Representing the Leadership Training sector of the learning and development(L&D) market, FranklinCovey was recognized for its best-in-class leadership solutions that focus on developing great leaders.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. FranklinCovey’s selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served.

Ability to deliver training in preferred modalities.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

Company size and growth potential.

"We’re pleased to have been selected again as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey President and COO. This past year, in a time of great uncertainty and difficulty, our leadership solutions proved to be essential in helping our clients address their most pressing business needs. We assisted organizations all over the world in building great leaders and improving their performance, so that their teams remained resilient, inspired and engaged in creating extraordinary results, even during a pandemic. Our clients continue to find great value in our All Access Pass® ("AAP”), which features unprecedented access to our comprehensive collection of world-class solutions, anytime, anywhere, and at scale.”

"Part of one of the most competitive and closely watched training sectors, this year’s Top 20 Leadership Training Companies are leading the way by providing businesses with strategic and inventive leadership development offerings to meet the needs of an uncertain market,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies continue to adjust and expand their topic offerings to deliver the training that companies have needed over the past year, including employee motivation, teamwork and agile leadership.”

Great leaders know that the truest indicator of engagement and belonging is when their team members feel like they are a valued member of winning team doing meaningful work in an environment of trust. And that engagement leads to innovation, collaboration, and unleashing talent to address the organization’s most pressing challenges and achieve results.

FranklinCovey’s leadership development solutions address the specific and vital challenges organizations face in building capabilities and achieving metric based results. These solutions equip leaders with the vital mindsets, skillsets and toolsets required to unleash the potential of their people toward key organizational outcomes and results.

To ignite this kind of behavior change, FranklinCovey has executed on its proven commitment to offer organizations a full range of delivery modalities and tools from microlearning to longer learning journeys. This allows clients to enable sustainable and transformative learning, while reaching employees wherever they are—a capability which is critically important in the current and post-COVID-19 landscape.

Learn more about FranklinCovey’s leadership development solutions which are offered through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass.

The 4 Disciplines of Execution®

Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential™

Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence

The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Leading at the Speed of Trust

The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People®

To learn more, visit: FranklinCovey’s award winning leadership development solutions.

All Access Pass is FranklinCovey’s annually renewable pass which provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s entire collection of best-in-class content. Its nine core content offerings are now available in 20 plus languages, representing more than 150 countries. Passholders can assemble, integrate and deliver content from 26 areas, in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels — live, Live-Online, on demand, microlearning and integrated into existing training offerings. Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist and additional add-on services, such as coaching, to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass to achieve their key business objectives.

To learn more, visit: FranklinCovey All Access Pass

About FranklinCovey

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 20 plus languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories. To learn more visit www.FranklinCovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005158/en/