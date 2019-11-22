Franklin Covey Co. Announces the Passing of Hyrum W. Smith, Renowned Speaker, Entrepreneur, Author, and Philanthropist

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is mourning the passing of Hyrum W. Smith, a renowned speaker, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist, who co-founded the company nearly four decades ago. Smith died on Monday, after a courageous battle with terminal cancer. He was 76.

FranklinCovey CEO, Bob Whitman, said, "We extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Gail and the family. The world lost a truly great and remarkable human being in Hyrum. He made significant contributions to our company, to our community, and to our lives. He truly achieved his ‘deeply held desire to make a positive difference on this planet.’ His legacy will continue to influence the lives of millions around the world. And, his enduring impact will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Of Smith’s many successes and achievements, he counted his marriage to his loving wife Gail and his relationship with his six children, their spouses, and his 24 grandchildren as his greatest success in life.

A family reception will be held December 2, from 6-8 p.m. at The Tuacahn Center For The Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Dr., Ivins, Utah 84738 and the funeral will be held on December 3, at Noon at 260 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah 84738. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hyrum & Gail Smith Tuacahn Legacy Endowment. For additional details, visit www.metcalfmortuary.com.

ABOUT Franklin Covey CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories.

