<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.11.2019 13:00:00

Franklin Covey Co. Announces the Passing of Hyrum W. Smith, Renowned Speaker, Entrepreneur, Author, and Philanthropist

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is mourning the passing of Hyrum W. Smith, a renowned speaker, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist, who co-founded the company nearly four decades ago. Smith died on Monday, after a courageous battle with terminal cancer. He was 76.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 50822571 59.00 % 9.60 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50822307 59.00 % 9.20 %
Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG / Swatch Group I 50822572 65.00 % 9.00 %

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005076/en/

Hyrum W. Smith (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyrum W. Smith (Photo: Business Wire)

FranklinCovey CEO, Bob Whitman, said, "We extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Gail and the family. The world lost a truly great and remarkable human being in Hyrum. He made significant contributions to our company, to our community, and to our lives. He truly achieved his ‘deeply held desire to make a positive difference on this planet.’ His legacy will continue to influence the lives of millions around the world. And, his enduring impact will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Of Smith’s many successes and achievements, he counted his marriage to his loving wife Gail and his relationship with his six children, their spouses, and his 24 grandchildren as his greatest success in life.

A family reception will be held December 2, from 6-8 p.m. at The Tuacahn Center For The Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Dr., Ivins, Utah 84738 and the funeral will be held on December 3, at Noon at 260 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah 84738. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hyrum & Gail Smith Tuacahn Legacy Endowment. For additional details, visit www.metcalfmortuary.com.

ABOUT Franklin Covey CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Franklin Covey CoShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Franklin Covey CoShsmehr Analysen

09.01.18 Franklin Covey Outperform Barrington Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:31
Vontobel: derimail - Mit oder ohne Callable Feature?
11:30
DAX-Future: Neue (Kern-)Trading-Zone
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Future Cities Basket
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Franklin Covey CoShs 37.12 -1.43% Franklin Covey CoShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
Hoffnung im Zollstreit: SMI freundlich -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert ins Plus: ASMALLWORLD schliesst globale Partnerschaft ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Zollstreit: SMI freundlich -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach oben. In Deutschland herrscht Zurückhaltung. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich vor dem Wochenende.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;