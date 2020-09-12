+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
12.09.2020 20:00:00

Frank P. Crivello Of Phoenix Investors Donates $10,000 To Local Nonprofit Above And Beyond The Playground Via Dream Machine Bus Tour

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $10,000 will be donated to local nonprofit Above and Beyond the Playground in support of the Milwaukee stop of Charlie Rocket's nationwide Dream Machine Bus Tour.

Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine Bus Tour is in the midst of its second nationwide tour. The initiative encourages community wellness and camaraderie as well as personal inspiration. This year, the Dream Machine Bus Tour has partnered with local nonprofit Above and Beyond the Playground to host the event in Milwaukee. Above and Beyond the Playground provides academic and athletic mentoring programs for students throughout the city of Milwaukee. Frank P. Crivello and Phoenix Investors, alongside others, will sponsor the event.

"Perhaps now more than ever, initiatives such as the Dream Machine and Above and Beyond the Playground are integral to community welfare," said Frank P. Crivello in an official statement. "It is an honor and a privilege to be able to give back, especially when sponsorship encourages hope, inspiration, and support of deserving local nonprofits."

The event will kick-off the evening of September 11th at the Milwaukee Art Museum with the main event on Sunday, September 13th in the Woodlands at N 95th Street and Brown Deer Road. To learn more about the Dream Machine bus tour, please visit https://www.dreammachineusa.com. To learn more about Above and Beyond the Playground, please visit https://www.aboveandbeyondtheplayground.com.

About Phoenix Investors

Founded by Frank P. Crivello in 1994, Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (collectively "Phoenix") are a leader in the acquisition, development, renovation, and repositioning of industrial facilities throughout the United States. Utilizing a disciplined investment approach and successful partnerships with institutional capital sources, corporations, and public stakeholders, Phoenix has developed a proven track record of generating superior risk-adjusted returns, while providing cost-efficient lease rates for its growing portfolio of national tenants. Its efforts inspire and drive the transformation and reinvigoration of the economic engines in the communities it serves, currently encompassing over 30 million square feet. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frank-p-crivello-of-phoenix-investors-donates-10-000-to-local-nonprofit-above-and-beyond-the-playground-via-dream-machine-bus-tour-301129683.html

SOURCE Phoenix Investors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.09.20
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
11.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie schiesst hoch: ARYZTA führt Übernahmeverhandlungen mit Investmentfirma Elliott
Warnung vor zu starkem Euro: Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro stärker zum Franken und Dollar
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Flughafen Zürich spricht Kündigungen aus
Manipulation am Goldmarkt - passiert das wirklich?
SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ enden uneinig -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-Chef Gottstein will an Ausschüttungszielen festhalten
Analysten heben Kursziel für NVIDIA-Aktie an: So kann der Grafikkartenhersteller punkten
Börsen-Legende Warren Buffett: Diese Ratschläge gibt der Star-Investor Anlegern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Sunrise: Handelsgericht lehnt Gesuch um einstweilige Verfügung von Salt ab - Aktie behauptet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ enden uneinig -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. Der Dow kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck - Techwerte gaben nach. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB