Frank P. Crivello Of Phoenix Investors Announces $50,000 Donation To Riverwest Food Pantry

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Crivello, Chairman and Founder of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $50,000 will be donated to Riverwest Food Pantry.

Phoenix Investors will donate $50,000 to match Riverwest Food Pantry's recent successful fundraising campaign. "Riverwest Food Pantry has served the Milwaukee community with integrity, grace, efficacy, and compassion for decades," said Frank P. Crivello, Founder and Chairman, in an official statement. "It is an honor to offer them the support they need to continue in their mission, especially as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still yet to be fully realized."

Riverwest Food Pantry has been serving the greater Milwaukee community for more than 40 years, committed not only to providing food for neighbors but also to engaging community members to end hunger, isolation, and poverty. Most recently, the Riverwest Food Pantry has come to realize that the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the many burdens that community members are already carrying.

To address these added needs of their community, the Riverwest Food Pantry had to double its ability to provide direct cash assistance to families to fill the gaps that remain after the referral to assistance partnerships. Recognizing this, Phoenix Investors has offered to match donations, up to $50,000.

"Our community is so grateful for this generous gift," said Vincent Noth, Executive Director of the Riverwest Food Pantry. "It will help us in our continued efforts to provide rent, utilities, and other crisis-related assistance to those many families in our community who have been hit hardest by the pandemic."

About Riverwest Food Pantry

Riverwest Food Pantry alleviates food insecurity by providing access to healthy food through an interactive shopping experience. By creating nurturing mentor relationships that connect people to needed resources, Riverwest Food Pantry grows and cooks food together as an entry point into shoppers' lives, thereby creating a space where members of the greater Milwaukee community discover the gifts they are meant to offer and the gifts they are meant to receive.

For more information, please visit https://www.riverwestfoodpantry.org.

About Phoenix Investors

Founded by Frank P. Crivello in 1994, Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (collectively "Phoenix") are a leader in the acquisition, development, renovation, and repositioning of industrial facilities throughout the United States. Utilizing a disciplined investment approach and successful partnerships with institutional capital sources, corporations, and public stakeholders, Phoenix has developed a proven track record of generating superior risk-adjusted returns, while providing cost-efficient lease rates for its growing portfolio of national tenants. Its efforts inspire and drive the transformation and reinvigoration of the economic engines in the communities it serves, currently encompassing over 30 million square feet. Phoenix continues to be defined by thoughtful relationships, sophisticated investment tools, cost-efficient solutions, and a reputation for success.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

