30.07.2021 20:16:00

Frank Nosek is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ANCHORAGE, Ala., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Nosek is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Trusted Distinguished Professional for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law and acknowledgment for his professional excellence as an Attorney at Nosek Law Group LLC.        

Situated at 810 N Street #100, Nosek Law Group proudly offers legal services in the areas of transactional law. Led by Mr. Nosek, the law firm demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity. He is recognized as one of the best transactional attorneys in South-central Alaska, having accrued fifty-nine years of professional excellence under his belt. He is well-known for being an honest, effective attorney, and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, U.S. District of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, U.S. District Court of Arkansas, U.S. Supreme Court, and the State Courts of Alaska.

Among his professional experiences, Mr. Nosek thrived in varying legal and education positions. He worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska, associate at Bell, Sanders, & Tallman, senior partner at Nosek, Bradberry, Wolf, and Schlossberg, and Honorary Counsel General for the State of Alaska on behalf of the Czech Republic, and a member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Mr. Nosek earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1965. For legal studies, he attended the University of Idaho, receiving a Juris Doctorate degree.

A respected voice in his field, Mr. Nosek has shared his knowledge as a writer, publishing articles in law journals and writing "Alaska Mortgage Law" and "How to Buy and Sell a Business."

Outside of work, Mr. Nosek is a member of the Alaska Hockey Club, American Alpine Club, and a fan of the Czech sled lions.

Remaining at the forefront of his field, Mr. Nosek is a member of the Alaska Bar Association, California Bar Association, and the Washington D.C. Bar Association.

﻿

