FranFund Ranked No. 1 on Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise Industry Supplier Ranking

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and fastest-growing franchise brands have named FranFund, Inc., the No. 1 provider of financing solutions for franchisees. 

FranFund offers funding programs to help franchisees open and expand their businesses ranging from SBA loans and 401(k) business funding to conventional loans and non-traditional solutions, including unsecured loans, securities-backed loans, equipment leasing, and refinancing programs. Rising ahead of established global bank brands, FranFund claimed the top spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 "Best in Service" ranking of franchise industry suppliers.

To find out the top suppliers in franchising, Entrepreneur Magazine surveyed hundreds of franchisors -- from brand-new companies just jumping into franchising to top-ranked Franchise 500® brands with thousands of locations – to find out which suppliers they do business with and how satisfied they are with them. Suppliers were then scored based on how many franchisors reported using them and their satisfaction ratings. The final ranking consists of the top-scoring suppliers in each of seven categories: accounting, banking/financing, franchise brokers, franchise consulting/development, legal services, marketing, merchant services, other technology services, public relations and real estate services.

"Helping franchisees overcome financing obstacles and realize their dreams of business ownership is gratifying on its own," said Geoff Seiber, FranFund founder, and CEO. "Knowing that franchisors trust us most to help get their franchisees up and running is truly rewarding. The recognition as their funding partner of choice validates our unique approach and commitment to personalized customer experiences."

Having been a franchisee himself, Seiber knows firsthand the challenges behind starting and operating a franchise. Through his experiences, he saw a need for proper and specialized funding for prospective franchisees, leading him to found FranFund in 2006. To make funding quicker and easier for its franchising partners, FranFund provides customized, co-branded educational resources that fit seamlessly into their existing process. The company also employs a dedicated Franchisor Relations Team to help franchise systems integrate funding programs – identifying qualified candidates up front to grow the brand more quickly.

About FranFund, Inc.
A member of the International Franchise Association Supplier Forum, FranFund, Inc. designs smart all-in-one funding plans that grow with franchise businesses. Founded by a veteran in the franchise industry with first-hand experience as a franchise owner, franchise developer, and new franchise creator, FranFund specializes in funding solutions for franchisees. By utilizing a franchise-specific pre-qualification tool and cultivating an extensive network of lenders who are franchise and small business friendly, clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%. FranFund takes a consultative approach, providing clients a personalized experience that helps them gain the confidence to move forward with a funding solution that makes the most sense for them. For more information, visit www.franfund.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franfund-ranked-no-1-on-entrepreneurs-annual-franchise-industry-supplier-ranking-300903700.html

SOURCE FranFund, Inc.

