Franco-Nevada Aktie 3590522 / CA3518581051
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.02.2026 01:39:08
Franco-Nevada Secures A$220 Mln Financing Deal With Minerals 260 For Bullabulling Gold Project
(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV, FNV.TO) announced that, through a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, it has reached an agreement to acquire a A$170 millionor approximately $120 million gross royalty from Minerals 260 Limited to support its development of the Bullabulling Gold Project located in Western Australia. Additionally, Franco-Nevada has agreed to subscribe for A$50 million or approximately $35 million of Minerals 260's ordinary shares.
The Royalty acquisition will be in addition to Franco-Nevada's historical 1.00% gross royalty over certain Project tenements, effectively increasing it to a 2.45% gross royalty over a Bullabulling land package, covering all Mineral Resources, plus an area of interest.
Franco-Nevada said it intends to finance the transactions from cash on hand. The Company had $0.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and $1.9 billion in available capital as at September 30, 2025.
Nachrichten zu Franco-Nevada Corp
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Franco-Nevada zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Franco-Nevada stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)