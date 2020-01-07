Franciosi Consulting Ltd. Retained to Assist Vicenna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with its New Respiratory Drug Discovery Programs

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Franciosi Consulting Ltd. ("FCL") is pleased to announce that it has been retained by Vicenna Pharmaceuticals Inc., a new private drug discovery company in Vancouver, British Columbia, to assist with its new research addressing the unmet needs of patients with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

FCL's President and CEO, Dr. Luigi Franciosi stated, "We are excited to help Vicenna with its new drug discovery programs for asthma and COPD - two major respiratory diseases that affect millions around the World. Currently, there is an emerging trend of 'bifunctional' molecules being developed where dual activity can be produced from the same molecule. For example, ensifentrine (RPL554) is a phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3/PDE4) enzyme inhibitor under clinical development for the treatment of COPD, asthma and cystic fibrosis; it produces both bronchodilation and anti-inflammatory effects. We aim to use a similar approach to Vicenna's drug discovery program." Dr. Luigi Franciosi brings a wealth of experience as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry within Canada, Europe and Asia. He has developed many important relationships with leading academics, industry experts and regulators on various continents, whom could be called upon to assist with any particular problem, project or operation when necessary. Currently, Dr. Luigi Franciosi is an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine at The University of British Columbia.

About Franciosi Consulting Ltd. (FCL).

FCL is a BC company legally incorporated in 2015 by Luigi Franciosi ("Lui") to advise on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries. Lui has a PhD from The University of British Columbia and has been performance-driven and goal-oriented senior executive for many years. His past academic work focused on the use of pain medications as well as respiratory diseases, in particular, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Cough. Lui's industrial experiences have been executive roles overseeing drug development programs and managing seniors care homes. His adopted mantra in searching for new drugs has been "Fail quickly, fail cheaply with the best science possible, quickly obtain clinical proof-of-concept (POC), limit investment in infrastructure and put managerial effort only into projects that meet previously assigned milestones." He uses a supportive style of leadership in any role undertaken. He encourages staff and colleagues to think first before doing. Lui likes a solutions approach when dealing with any daily issues that arise. His favourite quote is 'Don't complain, don't explain, just do it!"

For more information, please visit Dr. Franciosi's company website at https://franciosiconsulting.com

Dr. Luigi Franciosi, President and Chief Executive Officer

