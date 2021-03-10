Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, Shares Advice for National Nutrition Month with TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frances Largeman-Roth is bringing her passion for nutrition to a special interview that will show people how to choose healthier foods for March, which is National Nutrition Month. Frances discusses how to make quick, easy, nutritious meals.

TOP SUGGESTION

Not only is it National Nutrition Month, it is also National Peanut Month. Peanuts and peanut butter are a favorite suggestion of Frances. Peanut butter is a superfood offering protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats in every bite. It is tasty and versatile, making a good choice for any meal or snack. With 30 vitamins and minerals, peanut butter is a nutrient-dense food that provides energy to power your healthy lifestyle. Peanut butter is easy to use as a tasty protein boost in recipes like, PB Cocoa Chia Pudding, which is perfect for meal prep. It is also great for smoothies, or as a peanut-based sauce for recipes like Chicken Pad Thai, or a spread on whole grain bread or fruit for an easy breakfast or snack. Visit, peanutbutterlovers.com.

SNACK OPTIONS

Blueberries are a great snack option. Easy to store and easy to love, frozen blueberries are a great way to help meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables. Check out GrabABoostofBlue.com for some great recipes and more ways to enjoy frozen blueberries. Only 80 calories, frozen blueberries are available all year, specially picked and frozen at the peak of freshness. They are a simple, no-stress snack that can be eaten straight from the bag, or in delicious recipes such as the Quinoa Power Bowl, Blueberry Breakfast Cake or a non-alcoholic spin on this Blueberry Honey Cinnamon Toddy.

TIME-SAVING

Check out Minute Ready to Serve microwavable rice cups from Minute Rice. A great choice for quick, delicious meals for any occasion. They are perfectly portioned with minimal prep for easy, on-the-go meals. Make a Greek Brown Rice & Veggie Bowl with Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice, topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce. This makes for a delicious lunch or quick dinner side that comes together in just five minutes. Add in shredded chicken, hard-boiled eggs, tuna, or tofu to give it a protein-powered kick, perfect for work or on the go. Visit, minuterice.com.

HEALTHY FOODS

Pearls Black Ripe Olives are 100% grown and packed in sunny California. They are a delicious, versatile, and flavorful addition to make meals and snacks even better. Pearls olives are non-GMO and gluten-free and are a great part of any healthy Mediterranean diet. They come in a wide variety of gourmet olives and have flavors for every taste preference. See and taste the difference with Pearls. Try recipes like the "Pizza Supreme Protein Bowl," which offers the taste of pizza, but it is a little healthier, and the Pearls Black Ripe Olives make a good thing even better. Visit, www.olives.com.

