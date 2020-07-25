+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 02:00:00

Fragrance Creators Welcomes Lisa Pankiewicz of The Clorox Company to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that Lisa Pankiewicz has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Pankiewicz serves as Vice President of Global Stewardship for The Clorox Company, a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. With more than 30 years of experience across various regulatory sectors, Pankiewicz oversees the company's global regulatory affairs, product safety, chemical management, and global trade compliance, including all regulatory, technical, and scientific activities.

Prior to joining Clorox in 2015, Pankiewicz served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Shiseido Americas Corporation, preceded by nearly 20 years at CHANEL, where she served most prominently as Executive Director Research & Development, Regulatory Affairs. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Georgian Court University, she secured a Master's of Science Degree in Marketing & Business Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. A strong industry advocate, she also serves as Treasurer of the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA) Board of Directors.

"I'm thrilled to represent Clorox on the Board of this results-producing association," said Pankiewicz. "Fragrance Creators continues to demonstrate an ability to deliver value for the entire fragrance value chain at the speed of business."

"At this pivotal time for our industry, Lisa's voice and perspective will be invaluable to the Board as we work across the fragrance value chain and strengthen our influence," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "As a values-based organization, Board members like Lisa—who are committed to doing the right thing, always—are critical to our ability to deliver on-going value for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of North American fragrance manufacturing and the fragrance value chain. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact: Lia Dangelico
ldangelico@fragrancecreators.org
+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

lisa-pankiewicz-vice-president-of.jpg
Lisa Pankiewicz, Vice President of Global Stewardship, The Clorox Company

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fragrance-creators-welcomes-lisa-pankiewicz-of-the-clorox-company-to-board-of-directors-301099677.html

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB