FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão producing and on hire

SBM Offshore
17.00 CHF 43.82%
Amsterdam, May 27, 2025

SBM Offshore announces that FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is formally on hire as of May 24, 2025 after achieving first oil and the completion of a 72-hour continuous production test leading to Final Acceptance.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão has a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil and 12 million m3 of gas per day.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is owned and operated by special purpose companies owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%). The FPSO will operate under 22.5-year charter and operation services contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras).

The FPSO is installed at the Mero unitized field located in the Santos Basin, approximately 160 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão follows the start-up of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which is on hire since February 16, 2025 and is the fifth Fast4Ward® FPSO entering operation.


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 
More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 132025
Full Year 2025 Earnings February 262026
Annual General Meeting April 152026
First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 72026

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone:+31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone:+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impacts, Risks and Opportunities’ section of the 2024 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the 2024 Annual Report, available on our website Annual Reports - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

