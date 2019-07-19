FP Resources Sells Common Shares of Norvista Capital

HALIFAX, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - FP Resources Limited ("FP") announces that it has disposed of 8,546,038 common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista"), with its head office at 141 Adelaide St. West, Suite 1660, Toronto ON, M5H 3L5, for an aggregate purchase price of $769,143.42 ($0.09 per share).

The common shares were sold by way of private agreement for working capital purposes. FP may, from time to time, change its holdings of common shares of Norvista, depending on market and other conditions.

FP's disposition of 8,546,038 common shares represents approximately 12.13% of the common shares of Norvista issued and outstanding.

Immediately before the acquisition, FP owned 8,546,038 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 12.13% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista. Following the acquisition, FP no longer owns any common shares of Norvista.

