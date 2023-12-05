Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.12.2023 00:40:00

FP Markets Awarded FX Broker Licence in Kenya by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)

FP Markets granted  second  African regulation to further expand its regulatory footprint in Africa.

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that further reinforces its position as a truly global online Forex and CFDs broker, FP Markets has announced that it has been granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya for its locally formed subsidiary FP Markets Limited.

The Kenya regulation adds to FP Markets' regulatory footprint in Africa having received a regulatory licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa on 10 May 2022 as it continues to strengthen its global regulatory presence across multiple continents.

Craig Allison, FP Markets CEO commented on the news adding 'We are thrilled to have been granted the licence by the CMA.  Kenya has emerged as an important new strategic location for us and is a country that  boasts a young and dynamic trading and investing community.  It stands out as a well-regulated financial services centre and a hub for large parts of Africa and the economy here is advanced, characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and consistent growth. We're looking forward to operating in Kenya and working together with the local regulatory bodies and government to ensure the industry continues to develop in a sustainable manner."

The addition of the CMA license extends the group's regulatory presence which now includes  regulated companies authorised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).

As a globally leading brokerage that prides itself on providing unparalleled trading conditions, traders and investors can access over 10,000 tradeable markets through trading platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader and Iress. From popular currency pairs such as the EUR/USD and USD/JPY to small-cap stocks across global exchanges, in addition to Indices, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs and Digital Currencies, FP Markets looks forward to providing world-class trading services to clients  throughout Africa.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors
About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.
  • The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
  • Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, and Iress.
  • The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.
  • FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at FAME Awards 2023.
  • FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visithttps://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293849/FP_Market_Africa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4441086/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

FP Markets Logo (PRNewsfoto/FP Markets)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fp-markets-awarded-fx-broker-licence-in-kenya-by-the-capital-markets-authority-cma-302006797.html

SOURCE FP Markets

