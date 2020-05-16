Foxcroft School Earns Second AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award from College Board

MIDDLEBURG, Va., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second academic year in a row, Foxcroft School has earned the prestigious College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, this time as one of only seven schools in Virginia and 143 in the world to achieve high female representation in AP Computer Science A during the 2018-19 academic year. The School previously received the AP Computer Science Principles Female Diversity Award for the 2017-18 academic year.

"Foxcroft is helping young women break through the barriers they face in technology fields, where they continue to be underrepresented," said Head of School Cathy McGehee. "Through our innovative all-girls program, we encourage our students to engage in computer science courses; in STEM clubs that focus on robotics, rockets, and drones; and in internships with regional and national technology companies."

Schools receiving the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one or both of the AP computer science courses, or the percentage of female computer science examinees meets or exceeds that of the school's female population.

"Foxcroft School is empowering young women to see themselves as creators, innovators, and problem-solvers," said Stefanie Sanford, the College Board global policy chief. "We hope to see even more high schools inspire female students to harness the potential of an AP computer science education."

AP Computer Science A students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today's society. The number of female AP CSA exam-takers has grown steadily, up nearly 60% in five years. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased by 184% since 2016, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students. The number of female, rural, and underrepresented minority students taking AP computer science exams has more than doubled in three years.

Providing female students with access to computer science courses is necessary to ensure gender parity in high-paying technology jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and competition. A 2014 Google study found that women are more likely to pursue computer science if they are given the opportunity to explore it in high school.

SOURCE Foxcroft Girls Private School