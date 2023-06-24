Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'518 2.8%  Dollar 0.8969 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Hype um KI: Wedbush Securities sieht einen Moment wie vor dem Durchbruch des Internets im Jahr 1995
Entscheidungsmethoden: Zwischen mehreren Jobangeboten eine Entscheidung treffen - So geht's
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Auf diese KI-Aktien setzt die Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire Hathaway von Warren Buffett
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536ABB1222171Logitech2575132Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Valiant1478650Credit Suisse1213853
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

25.06.2023 01:30:00

FOX, FOXA LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Fox Corporation Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FOX, FOXA

NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA) resulting from allegations that FOX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. The prospective class includes those who purchased FOX call options and/or sold put options.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FOX securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13327mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: In the wake of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Dominion Voting Systems sued FOX for defamation. Dominion's lawsuit alleges that FOX defamed Dominion's business by endorsing, repeating or broadcasting a series of "verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion." Dominion claims that various statements that were made on FOX News, including that Dominion committed election fraud by rigging the 2020 election, that Dominion's software and algorithms manipulated vote counts in the 2020 election, that Dominion was founded for the purpose of rigging elections, and that Dominion paid kickbacks to government officials who used its machines, were defamatory and false. Dominion and Fox eventually agreed to settle the case for $787 million.

Beginning in February 2023, specific details emerged of internal discussions at FOX in the wake of the 2020 election, revealing that FOX's senior leaders understood that claims to the effect that Dominion and other entities had rigged the 2020 election were false. As a consequence, FOX faces significant potential legal liability.

As a result of ongoing revelations about FOX's legal exposure in the Dominion lawsuit, FOX's Class A stock has declined from a closing price of $37.03 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $32.52 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline. FOX's Class B stock has declined from a closing price of $34.22 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $29.83 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-foxa-loss-alert-rosen-trusted-investor-counsel-encourages-fox-corporation-investors-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--fox-foxa-301861186.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
23.06.23 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
23.06.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
23.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 18.16 GXSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Auf diese KI-Aktien setzt die Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire Hathaway von Warren Buffett
Ex-SEC-Mitarbeiter warnt Krypto-Anleger: "Sofort raus aus Krypto-Plattformen"
Mercedes-Benz vs Tesla: Mercedes-Benz erhält in Kalifornien eine Zertifizierung für "DRIVE PILOT"
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Goldpreis: Höchster Wochenverlust seit Februar droht
Bitcoin & Co. Das tut sich am Kryptomarkt am Samstagvormittag
Worauf sich Schnäppchenjäger bei Amazons Prime Day 2023 freuen dürfen
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Samstagmittag: Das tut sich am Markt für Kryptowährungen
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit