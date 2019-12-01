01.12.2019 16:00:00

Fovia Ai Launches XStream® aiCockpit™ and XStream® aiPlatform™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for nearly two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced the release of XStream® aiCockpit™ and XStream® aiPlatform™, enabling radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows.

XStream® aiCockpit™ and XStream® aiPlatform™ by Fovia Ai. Visualization and Workflow Orchestration for Artificial Intelligence, RSNA 2019.

XStream aiCockpit bridges the gap between AI algorithms and PACS by providing radiologists access to customized AI-driven workflows and visualizations that are readily launched from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. XStream aiCockpit is 2D and 3D visualization software, accessible as a white‑label product or through native integration, enabling efficient navigation and meaningful interaction with diverse AI results, real‑time interactive tools and validation on local populations.

XStream aiPlatform is a vendor-neutral ecosystem that connects AI developers, PACS and hospital systems, enabling the efficient delivery of AI-driven tools to radiologists. The dynamic design of XStream aiPlatform allows PACS to maintain control over the complete AI workflow experience by selecting which algorithms should be made available, controlling the flow of the AI results, and allowing such results to be viewed with the rich visualization capabilities of the XStream aiCockpit or inside their own native PACS viewer.

Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI AnnotationF.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite allows seamless integrations and takes full advantage of Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience with a variety of partners across platforms, processors and operating systems.

See Fovia Ai's complete product suite at the 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Dec. 1 ‑ Dec. 5, in Chicago (AI Showcase, Booth 10518). To arrange a demonstration or learn more, contact us.

About Fovia Ai 

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream®HDVR® and F.A.S.T.®RapidPrint®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, XStream®aiCockpit™ and XStream®aiPlatform™ enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.®AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.®AI Validation, F.A.S.T.®AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.®Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.®Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

Contact Information:
Fovia, Inc.
Shay Kilby
866.3D.FOVIA or 650.257.4063
Fax: 650.618.2797
shay.kilby@fovia.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fovia-ai-launches-xstream-aicockpit-and-xstream-aiplatform-300965213.html

SOURCE Fovia, Inc.

