Fourth Power Labs Announces National Launch of Exclusive Hemp-Derived, THC-Free CBD Products for Medical Professionals and Their Patients

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Power Labs today announced it will begin offering pharmaceutical-grade hemp-derived, THC-free CBD products to Medical Professionals and their patients across the United States, effective immediately. Their products are now available for purchase through its dedicated salesforce and e-commerce website www.FourthPowerLabs.com.

Fourth Power Labs' product formulations are developed by Ph.D. scientists and contain a unique cannabinoid blend, rich in CBD and CBG, complemented by a proprietary blend of terpenes that greatly enhance therapeutic benefits. Fourth Power Labs is unwavering in its belief that hemp-derived products should only be administered under the guidance of healthcare providers with comprehensive knowledge of a patient's medical history, therefore its products are available for purchase only through licensed Medical Professionals.

Fourth Power Labs was founded in 2019 by a team of pharmaceutical industry veterans with decades of experience in highly regulated FDA environments. This group of experts brought strict pharmaceutical process disciplines to Fourth Power Labs, spending two years on the build-out of its supply chain and completing product research and development before launching a regional pilot program in early 2021. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, OK, with distribution operations performed by the CBD industry's only CFR 210/211 compliant distribution center.

Greg Lake, Co-founder and CEO, said, "Fourth Power Labs fills an important void in today's marketplace for Medical Professionals, focused on practitioners and independent pharmacies, with unique CBD products that not only complement patient's wellness regimens but also support the profitability of our customer's businesses. We tasked our Ph.D. scientists with developing product formulations that deliver unparalleled quality and dosage consistency and are validated by pharmaceutical-grade independent laboratory testing delivering confidence no leading brand can compete with. Additionally, by partnering with Fourth Power Labs, Medical Professionals can improve their bottom line by offering products to their patients through a completely closed-loop solution, in-store or through the Fourth Power website, at their convenience."

Jason Dunn, Fourth Power Labs' Director of Business Development and CBD industry veteran, said, "The receptiveness from our Medical Professional partners during our regional pilot program exceeded expectations. Patient feedback validated the expected therapeutic benefits of all Fourth Power Labs dosage forms. Additionally, patients overwhelmingly confirmed independent market research indicating nine out of ten prefer the taste of Fourth Power products over leading CBD brands. We also received high marks on ease of using our online ordering system to restock Medical Professionals' offices or ship products directly to their patient's homes. The outstanding results of the Fourth Power Labs pilot program prompted us to launch nationally, well ahead of our original intended schedule."

To learn more about Fourth Power Labs, its market-leading, quality CBD products, and its commitment to Medical Professionals and their patients, please visit www.FourthPowerLabs.com or call 800-375-0009.

About Fourth Power Labs

Fourth Power Labs, a 100% employee-owned and operated business based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves the market with a broad spectrum hemp-derived THC-free CBD product line that delivers unmatched quality created specifically for Medical Professionals and their patients. Fourth Power Labs' exclusive pharmaceutical-grade hemp-derived products meet strict safety standards and provide full transparency through lot-specific certificates of analysis available on all products. The company was founded in 2019 by pharmaceutical industry veterans with decades of success and experience in highly regulated FDA environments. Fourth Power Labs' leadership brought strict pharmaceutical disciplines to the establishment of its supply chain, and research and development performed by its Ph.D. scientists to formulate its products before launching in early 2021. The company's distribution operations are performed by the CBD industry's only CFR 210/211 compliant facility that is regularly inspected by the FDA.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-power-labs-announces-national-launch-of-exclusive-hemp-derived-thc-free-cbd-products-for-medical-professionals-and-their-patients-301333221.html

SOURCE Fourth Power Labs