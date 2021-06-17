SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’789 -0.7%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0927 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’772 -2.2%  Bitcoin 35’349 1.5%  Dollar 0.9185 1.1%  Öl 72.2 -2.2% 
17.06.2021 19:00:00

Four Musick Peeler Attorneys Named to 2021 Southern California Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Geoffrey Brethen, Gabriel Duarte, Lisa Hsiao, and Michael Mauge have been recognized in the 2021 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers as top rated attorneys in California for their exemplary legal talent and have been selected to the list of "Rising Stars."

To be featured in this discerning list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

The selected attorneys were recognized in the following practice areas:

Geoffrey C. Brethen
Top Rated Business Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2015 - 2021

Gabriel R. Duarte
Top Rated Estate Planning & Probate Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2014 - 2021

Lisa R. Hsiao 
Top Rated General Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2019 - 2021

Michael R. Mauge
Top Rated Business Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2020 - 2021

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines.  For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-musick-peeler-attorneys-named-to-2021-southern-california-rising-stars-301314946.html

SOURCE Musick Peeler

﻿

