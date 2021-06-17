|
17.06.2021 19:00:00
LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Geoffrey Brethen, Gabriel Duarte, Lisa Hsiao, and Michael Mauge have been recognized in the 2021 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers as top rated attorneys in California for their exemplary legal talent and have been selected to the list of "Rising Stars."
To be featured in this discerning list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.
The selected attorneys were recognized in the following practice areas:
Geoffrey C. Brethen
Top Rated Business Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2015 - 2021
Gabriel R. Duarte
Top Rated Estate Planning & Probate Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2014 - 2021
Lisa R. Hsiao
Top Rated General Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2019 - 2021
Michael R. Mauge
Top Rated Business Litigation Attorney
Selected To Rising Stars: 2020 - 2021
Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.
About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-musick-peeler-attorneys-named-to-2021-southern-california-rising-stars-301314946.html
SOURCE Musick Peeler
Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag in Rekordstimmung. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden hauptsächlich Gewinne verzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}