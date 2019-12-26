Four Houses by JLF Architects Featured in New Coffee Table Design Book "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living"

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four houses by JLF Architects are featured in the recently released coffee-table design book "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living" from WRJ Design. Published by Vendome, the book is filled with some 250 photos by renowned photographer William Abranowicz, showcasing 12 houses with WRJ Design interiors – a third of them with architecture by JLF. Over the years JLF and WRJ have developed a strong relationship working in tandem on sophisticated mountain houses that successfully combine JLF's trademark artisanal craftsmanship and embrace of stunning natural settings with WRJ's clean-lined, luxurious-yet-comfortable alpine approach to interiors.

The relationship between architect and interior designer is best when it is symbiotic, explains Paul Bertelli, principal of JLF Architects: "Working with WRJ Design, we always find a special synergy. When spaces and structures are designed and built collaboratively with a vision for how the inside of a house will look – and live – in the end, it's a worthy process involving a series of important communications that result in a cohesive final project."

Each of the four JLF Architects-designed houses – three in Wyoming and one in Montana – are presented in the context of their dramatic Western landscapes. Like JLF, WRJ famously takes its cues for color palette and deftly layered textures from the surrounding natural world, often emphasizing elements through the firm's curatorial expertise in selecting and placing works of art – many of them by regional artists. Combined with JLF's signature texture and tone of wood and stone, the result is a successful blend of modern and rustic sensibilities.

Embracing the diverse landscape of the Teton Mountains, three JLF Architects' projects featured in "Natural Elegance" are set around Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the chapter "Mountaintop Meets Modern," the house melds the romance of a 19th-century trapper cabin with contemporary comfort. Designed by JLF principals Paul Bertelli and Ashley Sullivan and constructed by JLF's Design-Build partner Big-D Signature, the house – which also won a Mountain Living magazine Home of the Year award for the team – unfolds subtly with an effect that makes it seem as though it's been organically added to over decades.

Positioned with views of the Grand Teton, the mountain sanctuary depicted in the chapter "Above the Water" is wrapped by Wyoming's lush landscape. The house is dramatically sited right over the water, and when bronze-framed glass doors are folded back in warm weather, the space becomes an alfresco dining "bridge." Inside, embedded in one of the walls is a custom bar, fashioned out of timber and fronted by a 17th-century refectory table. For lucky visitors, a path through the woods leads to a charming guest house, one side of which is entirely windowed for unobstructed views of the water, the main house and, of course, the mountains.

The third Wyoming house, a remodel project by JLF Architects, graces the cover of "Natural Elegance" with an offset hearth made from Montana stone, dark reclaimed timbers and a decidedly modern painting. In this chapter, "Luxury on the Slopes," JLF combined hundred-year-old reclaimed barn wood, still bearing flaking traces of its original white paint to echo the white-barked aspens outside the master bedroom, with floor-to-ceiling Montana stone in the great room, providing traditional rustic style that is offset by the WRJ interior's sleek furnishings in lush fabrics that emphasize the grays and blues of mountains and sky. As part of the remodel that added light and sophistication to the home's original dark woodsy aesthetic, the JLF team created an open floor plan to fit the owners' lifestyle. The result is a cabin that feels intimate for the active young family of four yet expands comfortably to accommodate sometimes sizable gatherings.

Finally, the chapter "Creating a Sense of History" highlights alpine living in Big Sky, Montana. JLF Architects worked with builders On Site Management to construct the house, its gracefully curved dining room setting it apart from classic rugged mountain design. And WRJ Design's layering of one-of-a-kind antiques upon the reclaimed and recycled materials imbues each room with timeless qualities that can only be achieved when the architecture, construction and design work in harmony.

Available now, "Natural Elegance" ($60) can be purchased wherever books are sold.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, JLF Architects honors four decades of creating legacy houses and pioneering the art of masterfully incorporating reclaimed materials into contemporary residential projects.

