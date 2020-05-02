+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020

Four Exceptional Richmond American Communities From The Mid $200s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to offer exceptional new homes at four outstanding Jacksonville communities: The Reserve at Heron Cove, Amelia Walk, Seasons at Trailmark and Los Lagos at Matanzas Shores.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

The Reserve at Heron Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/HeronCove) is a gated community conveniently located near downtown Jacksonville, River City Marketplace and Jacksonville International Airport. There, homebuyers have their choice of seven floor plans from the Seasons Collection™, offering 3- to 5-bedrooms from the low $200s.

Amelia Walk (RichmondAmerican.com/AmeliaWalk) boasts close proximity to Amelia Concourse and Fernandina Beach, and offers nine floor plans from the upper $200s, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,800 sq. ft. Notably, five plans include an attached RV garage, known as the UltraGarage™. The community also showcases a fitness center, swimming pool, soccer field, playground, tennis courts and a clubhouse.   

Seasons at Trailmark (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatTrailmark) is located in St. Augustine near abundant shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Homebuyers will find five Seasons™ plans to choose from, ranging from approx. 1,810 to 2,640 sq. ft. and 3 to 6 bedrooms, and priced starting from the mid $200s. A clubhouse, pool, walking trails, volleyball court and basketball court provide plenty of recreational opportunities.

Los Lagos at Matanzas Shores (RichmondAmerican.com/LosLagos) is an idyllic gated community located steps from the beach in Palm Coast. Homebuyers have their pick of attractive floor plans from the low $300s, boasting 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,450 sq. ft. Residents enjoy a pool, shuffleboard tables, pickleball courts and walking trails, as well as a dock and boat house along the Matanzas River.

Personalization options
Homebuyers at these communities will also receive a one-of-a-kind complimentary design consultation at a Richmond American Home Gallery™, where they can choose from hundreds of carefully curated fixtures, finishes and flooring choices to bring their unique style to life.

For more information or to schedule a virtual model home tour, please call 904.541.2555.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-exceptional-richmond-american-communities-from-the-mid-200s-301051228.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

