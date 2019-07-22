Four dynamic built environment tradeshows to welcome Asia's largest gathering of industry professionals and innovators

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 4 to 6 September 2019, IBEW 2019 will feature four co-located tradeshows showcasing the latest innovations and industry solutions: BEX Asia covering the integrated design and planning space, Innobuild (IB) Asia focusing on construction 4.0, Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) Asia zooming in on energy efficient solutions and renewable energy and Smart Cities and Buildings (SCB)Asiafeaturing the latest advances in urban solutions and smart cities.

The shows, organised by Reed Exhibitions, are part of the inaugural International Built Environment Week (IBEW), set to take center stage at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 3 to 6 September 2019. Billed as Asia's first fully integrated built environment value chain event, IBEW 2019 is the ideal platform for industry leaders and professionals from the global built environment to exchange ideas on policies, innovations, new technologies as well as the latest trends that are shaping the future of the construction and building industry.

Together, the tradeshows will gather over 550 exhibiting brands and more than 50 industry leaders who will share the latest innovation and best practices in their respective fields. More than 12,000 business delegates are expected to convene at IBEW 2019, aptly themed "Transforming the Way We Build."

Collaboration key to innovation and solving challenges

Growing urban populations globally are spurring needs such as affordable housing and strong social, transportation and utility infrastructure. Today's master builders are expected to construct quickly and efficiently, without compromising long-term sustainability. IBEW 2019 is set to accelerate the industry's transformation by facilitating dialogue, creativity, innovation and knowledge sharing.

"In today's dynamic and interconnected landscape, we are seeing the blurring of lines across the diverse and exciting disciplines in the built environment sector. IBEW 2019 brings together builders, engineers, architects, surveyors, planners, facility managers, and other building professionals to facilitate innovation, collaboration and co-creation aimed at uplifting the building and construction industry. Visitors to our four specialised shows can look forward to learning about new building materials; sustainable solutions and renewable energy; technology that will boost productivity and reduce costs; as well as smart systems to improve the experience of building owners and occupants," says Ms Louise Chua, Project Director, Reed Exhibitions.

IBEW 2019 aims to showcase a comprehensive array of innovative products and solutions to meet every need across the built environment value chain. Technology remains at the core of innovation for the building sector, with the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, drones, augmented reality, 3D printing and Building Information Modelling (BIM) driving exponential improvements in productivity and efficiency. The industry has also pushed ahead with efforts to improve its sustainability profile, through innovations such as new building materials and methods as well as practices to reduce construction wastage.

Fred Dart, CEO and founder, Bridgetek, a smart solutions provider says, "The building and construction industry of today offers many opportunities but also a complex set of challenges. Today, players in the built environment sector must be able to offer solutions that are cost-effective, long-lasting with minimal impact on the environment. We can no longer work in silos. Platforms such as IBEW 2019 are important gateways for players across the built sector to come together to explore the potential for collaboration and developing innovations that can bring further progress to the industry."

A global showcase of innovations

IBEW 2019 will gather the following trade shows under one roof for the first time:

BEX Asia 2019 - Nurturing an environmentally-resilient future

Now into its 12th edition, BEX Asia aims to continue breaking new ground in the green building space, showcasing sustainable solutions for buildings across all sectors. This year's exhibitors include: USG Boral, Jurong Port, AGC, ST Engineering.

An exemplary showcase of smart city innovations, Singapore continues to be a vibrant hub for ideation, testing and collaborations aimed at uncovering solutions for Asia's building challenges. The 2 pavilions from Singapore led by Specialist Trade Alliance of Singapore (STAS) and Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) promise to demonstrate the city state's vibrant built environment industry. The Singapore Pavilion will gather more than 35 solution providers including Ecoxplore, Futurus Construction, Gabkotech Innovations, Glass Matrix, Rovisys Asia, Synergix Technologies and more while SGBC pavilion will feature member companies such as ACD Filter, Uhooair, Wieland and more.

IB Asia 2019 - Improving productivity and resource efficiency in the construction industry

Aimed at taking the construction industry into the future, the inaugural IB Asia will showcase the latest cutting-edge construction materials, as well as the tools and technologies that will both drive and improve productivity and resource efficiency during the construction of buildings.

Coming under the IBEW umbrella for the first time, this year's IB Asia will feature players such as CSR Hebel, FINALCAD, George Fischer, Greyform, Haulotte Singapore, iMax Modular and Robert Bosch.

MCE Asia 2019 - Driving the race for energy efficient solutions in the built environment community

Energy efficient buildings are becoming increasingly important to achieve longer-term environmental, economic and infrastructural sustainability. The Asian edition of MCE is the region's leading trade community gathering where like-minded professionals and experts can exchange ideas on energy-efficient solutions in Mechanical, Engineering and Plumbing (MEP) areas of the built environment and renewable energy.

"While green buildings play a crucial role in our built environment, there are other moving parts such as integrated digital delivery (IDD) and smart facilities management (FM) which are just as important. Shows such as MCE Asia 2019 play an important role in achieving a greener built environment and we are proud to be part of such a vibrant event," Coleman Lim, Managing Director, ebm-papst.

SCB Asia 2019 - Creating technologically advanced and sustainable cities

With smart cities development forging ahead worldwide, SCB Asia 2019 will highlight the convergence of technology and construction including how innovative solutions are creating more livable cities. The addition of SCB Asia to IBEW 2019 serves to strengthen the platform and offer visitors a complete view of digital innovations across the built environment value chain. Visitors will come face-to-face with interesting case studies on smart city solutions and the latest innovations that will shape future megacities. Exhibitors include: Bridgetek, Commscope Solutions, CSG Group, ebm-papst and Hanman International.

Visitors can also experience how cities of the future can be transformed into a more livable, connected and sustainable environment through the 'Experience Bosch Ville' exhibit. This showcase by engineering and technology consultant Robert Bosch details how the company is actively working with cities, neighbourhoods and businesses to make mobility seamless and industries efficient, all while increasing convenience and security.

A complete experience beyond networking

Extending the knowledge sharing and ideation among the built community, IBEW 2019 will also incorporate exciting complimentary seminars held during the tradeshows including:

Green View , key highlights include the latest trends and technological innovations in green facade design and building architecture

, key highlights include the latest trends and technological innovations in green design and building architecture Energy Xchange , which will look at the latest developments in new technologies that maximise energy efficiency in buildings including optimising water, lighting and electrical management systems while reducing operational costs

, which will look at the latest developments in new technologies that maximise energy efficiency in buildings including optimising water, lighting and electrical management systems while reducing operational costs Digital Rally, where attendees will get up-to-speed on the latest advances in intelligent buildings and cities including how the newest technologies such as IoT, AI and VR can help improve building efficiency

Besides activities at the four exhibitions and seminars, IBEW 2019 will be abuzz with many other activities for visitors including a dynamic international business-matching platform for buyers and investors and curated site tours where delegates get to experience some of the best-in-class projects in Singapore. IBEW attendees can also sign up for the 3-day International Built Environment Conference (IBEC) where industry leaders and thought leaders will share the latest innovations, best practices and ideology that will shape the entire built environment lifecycle.

IBEW 2019 is organised by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore.

About International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2019

The International Built Environment Week (IBEW)is a new flagship event in the Southeast Asian region for industry leaders and professionals from the global built environment industry to exchange ideas and experiences on policies, business solutions and technologies, as well as explore business opportunities. The event is expected to attract more than 12,000 attendees from all over the world and participants can look forward to anchor events and networking opportunities. http://www.ibew.sg

About BEX Asia 2019

BEX Asia 2019 is Southeast Asia's leading trade exhibition for the green building and construction industry. It is a one-stop destination to source from international suppliers, with regional buyers and specifiers, and learn new knowledge at curated seminars, and where inspiration and transformation take place. www.bex-asia.com

About Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2019

Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) Asia 2019 is Southeast Asia's only trade exhibition for energy efficiency in HVAC-R, plumbing, sanitary accessories, and solar energy. It's where international manufacturers, innovative start-ups and Southeast Asian buyers and influencers converge to source, network, learn and transform their business. www.mcexpocomfort-asia.com

About Innobuild Asia 2019

Innobuild (IB) Asia 2019 is a distinct showcase of innovations and technologies that transform the construction industry. Designed for Asia's consultants, contractors, agents & distributors, building owners, developers, and planners, the event showcases latest innovative construction materials, tools and technologies that helps to improve the productivity and resource efficiency. www.innobuild-asia.com

About Smart Cities & Buildings Asia 2019

Smart Cities & Buildings (SCB) Asia 2019 is the region's unique marketplace that focuses on building Smart, a digital convergence of solutions and technology into the built environment value chain, creating a technologically advanced livable city. The event showcases the latest innovations in smart facility management, security & surveillance, smart construction, Internet of Things and smart city adoption. www.scb-asia.com

