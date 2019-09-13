13.09.2019 00:39:00

Four Departments in ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business Rank Top 10 Nationwide

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the U.S. News & World Report released its eagerly awaited annual rankings for undergraduate business schools across the nation, and several departments within the W. P. Carey School of Business continue to be ranked among the best in their fields.

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey School of Business )

"Our work is never done. We constantly look at our curriculum and the value it offers students and companies looking to hire them — and the U.S. News rankings show our programs are competitive and relevant," said Amy Hillman, dean of the W. P. Carey School and the Charles J. Robel Dean's Chair. "These rankings are chosen by deans and senior faculty members at our peer schools across the U.S. who know what it takes to stand out in a crowded market."

The school's prestigious supply chain and logistics program ranked highest among the school's departments, holding on to the No. 2 spot for the second consecutive year.

Supply chain has consistently ranked Top 5 nationally, while four of the school's programs are in the Top 10 and nine are in the Top 15.

Management information systems ranked No. 9. Quantitative analysis and management both ranked No. 10, and marketing ranked No. 11 —  jumping up six spots from last year.

Entrepreneurship, finance, and production/operation management ranked No. 14, while the school ranked 11th for marketing and 13th for accounting — which moved up 10 spots from last year.

The school also ranked 21st for international business and 31st in undergraduate business programs.

Other recent high rankings for the W. P. Carey School of Business:

  • No. 6 Online MBA program and No. 22 Part-time MBA program (U.S. News & World Report)
  • No. 3 supply chain and logistics, graduate program (U.S. News & World Report)
  • No. 9 management program in the world (Academic Ranking of World Universities)
  • No. 9 Online MBA in the world (Financial Times)
  • No. 12 Executive MBA program in the world (The Economist)
  • No. 25 Full-time MBA program in the U.S. (Financial Times)

About the W. P. Carey School of Business
The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:
Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business
Shay.Moser@asu.edu
480-965-3963

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-departments-in-asus-w-p-carey-school-of-business-rank-top-10-nationwide-300917560.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
12.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Die heimische Börse gab am Donnerstag leicht nach. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zog an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB