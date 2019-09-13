Four Departments in ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business Rank Top 10 Nationwide

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the U.S. News & World Report released its eagerly awaited annual rankings for undergraduate business schools across the nation, and several departments within the W. P. Carey School of Business continue to be ranked among the best in their fields.

"Our work is never done. We constantly look at our curriculum and the value it offers students and companies looking to hire them — and the U.S. News rankings show our programs are competitive and relevant," said Amy Hillman, dean of the W. P. Carey School and the Charles J. Robel Dean's Chair. "These rankings are chosen by deans and senior faculty members at our peer schools across the U.S. who know what it takes to stand out in a crowded market."

The school's prestigious supply chain and logistics program ranked highest among the school's departments, holding on to the No. 2 spot for the second consecutive year.

Supply chain has consistently ranked Top 5 nationally, while four of the school's programs are in the Top 10 and nine are in the Top 15.

Management information systems ranked No. 9. Quantitative analysis and management both ranked No. 10, and marketing ranked No. 11 — jumping up six spots from last year.

Entrepreneurship, finance, and production/operation management ranked No. 14, while the school ranked 11th for marketing and 13th for accounting — which moved up 10 spots from last year.

The school also ranked 21st for international business and 31st in undergraduate business programs.

Other recent high rankings for the W. P. Carey School of Business:

No. 6 Online MBA program and No. 22 Part-time MBA program ( U.S. News & World Report )

) No. 3 supply chain and logistics, graduate program ( U.S. News & World Report )

) No. 9 management program in the world ( Academic Ranking of World Universities )

) No. 9 Online MBA in the world ( Financial Times )

) No. 12 Executive MBA program in the world ( The Economist )

) No. 25 Full-time MBA program in the U.S. (Financial Times)

