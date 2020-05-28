Four Canada IsaBody Challenge Finalists To Compete for CA$10,000

GILBERT, Ariz., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company providing nutrition and lifestyle solutions, has announced the first four Canada finalists of its annual total-body transformation program, the IsaBody Challenge®. The first Judging Period's finalists are Steve Hurley of Calgary, Alberta; Jody Jamieson of Headingley, Manitoba; Natalie Burke of Barrie, Ontario; and Paddy Treavor of Powell River, British Columbia.

Finalists will receive CA$3,000 each as well as tickets and paid expenses for themselves and a guest to Canada Celebration 2021. Each finalist will be introduced onstage at the event, where the IsaBody® Grand Prize Winner will be announced. The IsaBody Challenge and Canada Celebration are hosted by Isagenix.

The four finalists were selected out of thousands of participants across Canada who completed the IsaBody Challenge during the most recent Judging Period. A total of 12 finalists will compete for a chance to win the grand prize of CA$10,000.

"These outstanding individuals have achieved impressive transformations by combining hard work, dedication, and our exceptional nutrition solutions," said Travis Ogden, chief executive officer of Isagenix. "We're thrilled to congratulate them not only on becoming finalists but also on setting inspiring examples for how to embrace and achieve healthy change."

Meet the Finalists

Steve Hurley, Alberta

Age: 51

Challenges Completed: 4

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 74 pounds*

After initially losing 100 pounds using Isagenix products, Steve joined the IsaBody Challenge. The program helped him stay accountable, lose 74 pounds, and start building lean muscle.* Steve says the key to success has been consistency. Whether he's lifting at the gym, swimming, spinning, or running, he's putting in the work and fueling his recovery with Isagenix products. He's also enjoying helping others with their own health and wellness journeys.

Jody Jamieson, Manitoba

Age: 55

Challenges Completed: 13

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 34 pounds*

There was a time Jody felt she would never be lean and comfortable in her own skin again. Now, she's truly happy when she looks in the mirror. The IsaBody Challenge, paired with Isagenix products and dedication, has helped her become lean, healthy, fit, and full of energy. Jody is more motivated than ever to better herself, not just physically but mentally and emotionally, and she can proudly say she's never felt better.

Natalie Burke, Ontario

Age: 37

Challenges Completed: 17

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 57 pounds*

As a mom of four, Natalie has been working toward a healthier lifestyle for many years. Two years ago, she had a total shift in her mindset that made all the difference. She put herself first and went after her goal with dedication, determination, and discipline. Now, she's a better mom, wife, and woman because of it. She's setting an example for her children so they can grow up with confidence and healthy habits from the start.

Paddy Treavor, British Columbia

Age: 57

Challenges Completed: 4

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 69 pounds*

When he describes the impact Isagenix has had on his life, Paddy says it's as if a light switch that was stuck in the off position for decades finally switched on. Just a couple of years ago, Paddy was overweight and struggling emotionally. He had aches and pains, didn't sleep well, and was irritable with friends and family. Now Paddy is 100 pounds lighter, setting records at the gym, and in a great personal space.*

*Weight loss, muscle gain, lifestyle, and other results depicted here reflect exceptional individual experiences of Isagenix customers and should not be construed as typical or average. Results vary with individual effort, body composition, eating patterns, time, exercise, and other factors, such as genetic and physiological makeup. A two-phase 2016 study published by researchers at Skidmore College showed an average weight loss of 24 pounds after 12 weeks. The study evaluated the use of Isagenix products in men and women for weight loss followed by weight maintenance. During the weight maintenance phase, the subjects who continued the calorie-controlled program using Isagenix products better maintained their weight loss in comparison to those who transitioned to a traditional diet after 52 weeks.

About the IsaBody Challenge

The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and progress photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With more than 400,000 customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

