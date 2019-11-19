Four Awards in 2019 - Alula and BAT-Connect Takeover Smart Home Security Market

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, has received the 2019 IoT integration award for the BAT-Connect, marking the fourth major industry award for the innovative communicator.

The award was bestowed by industry-leading trade publications CE Pro, Commercial Integrator and Security Sales & Integration during the Total Tech Summit earlier this month, which recognizes technologies and products with breakthrough connectivity and interoperability features for the Internet of Things.

"Internet-enabled electronic devices and systems are flooding the marketplace, and security is no exception," said Scott Goldfine, editor-in-chief of Security Sales & Integration. "This awards program is unique and exciting in that it salutes those products that are taking the convergence of connected physical and logical security to the next level."

The BAT-Connect is the successor to the widely-adopted BAT-LTE Communicator, adding home automation capabilities as well as a Cat-M1 cellular, a low-power, low-data technology that maximizes efficiency and offers enhanced coverage for better reach into challenging locations. Cat-M1 is also compatible with 5G, meaning devices won't be rendered obsolete by the cellular sunset.

This latest award is the fourth time BAT-Connect has been honored this year for innovation. Previous awards include:



Security Industry Association (SIA) New Product Showcase Award: In Las Vegas at ISC West 2019, Alula's BAT-Connect was recognized for best new product in the Residential and Monitoring Solutions category. Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. In 2019, the 30 judges reviewed over 95 entries from more than 80 companies, presenting awards for technologies covering more than 30 product and service categories.

Electronic Security Expo Innovation Award: At the 2019 ESX show, Alula was awarded the Innovation Award in the Intrusion Systems Category for BAT-Connect. This award recognizes outstanding products and services that drive the electronic security and life-safety industry forward.

Security Today New Product of the Year Award: This award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. Alula's BAT-Connect Communicator won in the Intrusion Detection & Prevention Solutions category. Winners received awards and were recognized at GSX in September in Chicago .

"We're blown away by the immediate interest, rapid adoption and support for the BAT-Connect Communicator," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO at Alula. "Security dealers are demanding trusted products that allow them to address the ever-evolving smart home security space. Aging installations can cost dealers money to support, limit new revenue opportunities and become a liability when old cellular networks no longer support the innovation that homeowners expect today. With the simple-to-install BAT-Connect, security dealers have an easy upgrade for the nearly 15 million compatible security systems online today."

About Alula

Alula is the only vertically integrated security and home automation platform purpose-built for today's independent security and installation professionals. From sensors to hub to network, Alula offers a complete, end-to-end solution and one accountable partner. Today, thousands of partners across North America have nearly 300,000 active locations secured and connected with Alula. Designed for professionals, the Alula platform provides a complete security, automation and video solution for renters, homeowners and commercial installations. Alula is a business-driven platform designed to reduce truck rolls, increase RMR, simplify inventory and put today's professional providers in control of their business, their customers and their revenue. The Alula platform is available nationwide through distributors that cater to the alarm and integrator industry. For more information about the BAT-Connect Communicator, visit https://alula.net/bat-connect/. For more information about Alula, visit http://www.alula.net.

