Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'592 0.8%  SPI 13'900 1.1%  Dow 33'839 1.7%  DAX 15'144 1.5%  Euro 0.9622 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'170 1.9%  Gold 1'985 0.1%  Bitcoin 31'522 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9058 -0.1%  Öl 87.0 2.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Geberit3017040Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343
Top News
Hohe Abwärtsdynamik: Deshalb rät ein Deutsche Bank-Experte dazu, die Finger vom SMI zu lassen
NEL-Aktie im Fokus: Wer hält die grössten Anteile von NEL ASA?
US-Bondrenditen markieren Höchststand seit 16 Jahren: Wie können Schweizer Anleger dies für sich nutzen?
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin reagiert auf "zukünftige, sehr inflationäre globale Kriegssituation"
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

03.11.2023 01:08:00

FOUNT SOCIETY BODY BUTTER SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2023

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fount Society announced that the Body Butter is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

Fount Society announced that the Body Butter is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2023. Body Butter will be available for purchase at Fount Society, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Do you find some body butters heavy or cloying? This silky, fragrance-free version is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin—and works really well on hands, elbows, and feet."

Fount Society is committed to rediscovering traditional skincare as we connect with nature's remedies by replacing harsh chemicals with clean and natural ingredients. Fount Society's Body Butter is a multi-benefit, nutrient-dense body butter infused with Squalane and Shea Butter to help transform dry and dehydrated skin into soft and supple, healthy-looking skin. With intense hydrating power, our Body Butter helps lock in moisture for hours, while the quick-absorbing, non-greasy formula ensures your skin stays fresh and velvety smooth.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2023) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Body Butter on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

At Fount Society, we believe that wellness stems from natural and sustainable sources. Our mission goes beyond skincare, encompassing a holistic approach to an elevated lifestyle embracing natural origins. We innovate to provide solutions that deliver the benefits of a low-tox lifestyle. We set ourselves apart with an unwavering commitment to create luxurious self-care using only the purest ingredients.

Our goal is to celebrate the connection between natural beauty and the world around us. Our intentional approach is designed to simplify your wellness journey and provide you with a skincare ritual that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation.

Media Assets: https://tinyurl.com/2xxtehve
Media Contacts: Hannah Bird, hannah@cozyearth.com , Stevey Davis, stevey@cozyearth.com, Sarah Stephens, sarah.stephens@cozyearth.com
Affiliate/Partnership Contact: Owen Turner, owen@cozyearth.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fount-society-body-butter-selected-as-one-of-oprahs-favorite-things-2023-301976587.html

SOURCE Fount Society

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Marktüberblick: FMC hebt Prognose an
02.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bekannte Qualitäten/Streaming – Gute Unterhaltung
02.11.23 War das der Befreiungsschlag?
02.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.86
Short 11'272.56 13.42 9ZSSMU
Short 11'666.30 8.95 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 10'591.98 02.11.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'161.95 19.28 CVSSMU
Long 9'938.30 13.77 CPSSMU
Long 9'502.61 8.84 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Adecco Group mit Zugewinnen bei Marktanteilen in allen Regionen
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Dufry verbucht kräftiges Wachstum - Dividende geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit