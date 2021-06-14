|
14.06.2021 23:49:00
Foundry Equipment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Hitachi Ltd. and KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundry Equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The global foundry equipment market is expected to grow by USD 6.24 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Foundry Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Metal casting and Metal heat treatment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-
2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry
opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and
market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/foundry-equipment-market-industry-analysis
The foundry equipment market is driven by the rising global industrial automation. In addition, the simulation-based castings are anticipated to boost the growth of the foundry equipment market.
Major Five Foundry Equipment Companies:
- Baoding Well Foundry Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Buhler AG
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH
- Loramendi S.Coop.
Foundry Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Metal casting - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal heat treatment - size and forecast 2020-2025
Foundry Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40995
