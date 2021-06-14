Foundry Equipment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Hitachi Ltd. and KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundry Equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The global foundry equipment market is expected to grow by USD 6.24 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Foundry Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Metal casting and Metal heat treatment) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry

opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and

market development, sales and supply functions.

The foundry equipment market is driven by the rising global industrial automation. In addition, the simulation-based castings are anticipated to boost the growth of the foundry equipment market.

Major Five Foundry Equipment Companies:

Baoding Well Foundry Machinery Co. Ltd.

Buhler AG

Hitachi Ltd.

KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

Loramendi S.Coop.

Foundry Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Metal casting - size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal heat treatment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Foundry Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

