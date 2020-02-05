Founders of Signature Auto Group Turn Local Industry Into an Online-Carl Lease Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Auto Group, the leading New York City auto leasing dealer, known for offering a large selection of vehicle makes and models, is redefining the car leasing and shopping experience today, providing an entirely digital and flawless auto leasing shopping model courtesy of its two founders.

Determined to modernize along with consumer wants and needs, managing partners Allen Khaselev and Vladimir Shpigelman, have officially created an entirely end-to-end signature auto leasing shopping experience online for car owners, drivers, and leasers.

"The studies show that more consumers than ever before are completing their entire shopping experience online, with the likes of Amazon.com making it incredibly easy," said Khaselev. "We wanted that kind of buying experience to exist in the world of cars – an industry that classically drags its feet when it comes to modernizing with cutting-edge technology."

"We were determined to change with the times, which is why we have recently released a comprehensive online website that enables buyers to search cars and leases, select their desired make and model, and complete the order right from home," said Shpigelman. "Now you can buy or lease the car of your dreams without ever having to travel to our facility."

On this one-stop-shop website, visitors have the choice of perusing the best auto lease specials, pre-owned New York City car specials, credit applications, and "sell your car" for those thinking about making extra money from the sale of their automobile. Buyers can also access a convenient auto search feature that filters make, model, condition, min. price, max. price, and vehicle type.

With intelligent technology that has been embedded in their new and pre-owned car sales and smart auto leasing funnels, shoppers can compare, contrast, and receive a full scope of their order right through their phones.

"Millennials are now the biggest consumer bloc in our country today, which is why every operation needs to change with the demands of this newly matured generation," said Khaselev. "We don't want to be like our competitors that ignore the calls for this new kind of technological commitment – we want to be the first auto company, every single time, that gladly adopts the new technology."

All the auto tools and filters on the Signature Auto Group website are completely free to use. Car buyers can now search through the website, select a auto purchase deal or leasing agreement that is suited to their needs, and close on the agreement, all through desktop and mobile devices.

It's a safe, money-saving, time-saving, and convenient way to go about securing the car of your dreams. Signature Auto Group will then drop off your purchase at a home or office location.

For more information, visit: https://signatureautoworld.com/.

SOURCE Signature Auto World