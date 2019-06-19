FounderMade Announces Third Annual Discovery Show East on June 26

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FounderMade CEO Meghan Asha announces the platform's third annual Discovery Show East , taking place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Spring Studios in New York City (50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013).

The FounderMade Discovery Show connects purpose-driven and forward-thinking beauty, food and wellness brands and entrepreneurs with impactful retailers, distributors, investors and thought leaders, empowering participating founders and fostering a community in which they can grow. During the all-day event, FounderMade's roster of curated brands make powerful connections, drive awareness and scale their businesses, while engaged business leaders are introduced to new, life-changing products and services.

"We're particularly excited for this year's Discovery Show because of the incredible community of founders we brought together," says Meghan Asha. "As a founder myself, I crave connection, and the opportunity to talk with other entrepreneurs and consumers about what I'm doing, the challenges I'm facing, and why my brand matters in today's landscape. We're really proud to be the architects of an event providing that platform for these amazing innovators."

This year, the conference will include never-before-seen product launches from segment-defining brands including Aquis, Alba1913, Carter + Jane, E Boost, Joolies California Superfruit, The Laundress, Lemon Perfect, Nutrafol, Olivia Garden, RISE Kombucha, RiseWell, Rosebud Women and more.

The Discovery Show will also host an extensive schedule of educational sessions such as panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats with the most influential names in consumer brands such as Bobbi Brown, Founder of Evolution_18; Jody Pinson, VP of Merchandising for Walmart; Mary Kate McGrath, Chief Content Officer for Gallery Media Group; Michael Cammarata, Co-Founder & CEO of Schmidt's Naturals; Noella Gabriel, Founder & President of ELEMIS; and Mark Ramadan, Co-Founder & CEO of Sir Kensington's. Themes will include "Growing Global," "Creating a Sustainable Food Future," "The New Beauty Icons," "The Art of Getting Acquired," and more. Brand new to the 2019 show, FounderMade will also introduce a Discovery Lounge with interactive experiences such as "The Future Of CBD Lounge" with Dixie Brands, a breakfast café with Navitas Organics, a pop-up dining hall with Daiya Foods, and more.

For further details about The Discovery Show East's exhibitors and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.foundermade.com/east-2019.

For media inquiries, please contact RVD Communications at foundermade@rachelvandolsen.com.

