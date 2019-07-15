SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley-based technology startup announced today Pooki's Mahi® requires Certificate of Insurance, COI renewal statement to conduct business with the company. Legitimate vendors or suppliers are happy to provide COI, COI renewal statements. Pooki's Mahi reports firms refusing to provide COI to authorities for cybercriminal activities like scamming or personal phishing information from customers. Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller developed Komo Kitty℠ to create a new revenue stream from unsolicited sales pitches. Pooki's Mahi receives 1000+ unsolicited pitches received from marketing vendors every week refusing to follow Pooki's Mahi® Vendor vs. Supplier qualification processes or does not submit Certificate of Insurance (COI).

Pooki's Mahi receives between 1000 to 2500 unsolicited pitches from vendors. 99% of the pitches come from marketing vendors hocking services not approved on Pooki's Mahi roadmap. Pooki's Mahi Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller refuses to work with marketing vendors engaged in cybercriminal activities like phishing executive emails for the marketing firm's email campaigns or use aggressive sales methods to scam, steal personal information or fabricate a meeting with Pooki's Mahi executives or RFI team. The excessive calling, email spam costs Pooki's Mahi substantial amounts of time and revenue. An average of 40 hours is used to negate unwanted proposals from aggressive marketing vendors.

Pooki's Mahi Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller says, "Pooki's Mahi Digital Beverage Supply Chain roadmap focuses on integrating supply chain with brand discoverability. The MeowHattan Project focuses on rebuilding Pooki's Mahi supply chain - operations, logistics, sourcing materials, supply base management, inventory management - using newer manufacturing facilities. Komo Kitty℠ is services to incubate, launch, grow, and protect Pooki's Mahi brands on existing sales channels using digital marketing. Rigorous roadmap planning drives improvements in technology, brand discovery, and creative processes with existing technology partners. I know what I'm delivering to our customers later this year."

"I audit Pooki's Mahi supply chain performance, improve processes, and immediately replace under-performing suppliers or vendors. Firms are lacking systems, architecture expertise, or public APIs fails Pooki's Mahi technology and supply chain requirements. Pooki's Mahi executives have a strong technical background, and built integrations between Pooki's Mahi platforms managing sales, inventory, and product catalog for large retailers using cloud-based technologies. I architect and built Komo Kitty℠ Looget to help Pooki's Mahi® diligence teams assess unsolicited vendors or suppliers interested in selling products, services to Pooki's Mahi. Pooki's Mahi strict roadmap planning process ensures the company is not wasting budget on vendors that will never deliver on contractual agreements. I hand pick vendors recommended by over seven colleagues directly connected to me from my network," continues the Silicon Valley technology executive.

Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller explains, "Converting new customers online is much easier for Pooki's Mahi because we know our products, and customer profiles that convert. Pooki's Mahi understands what it takes to convert new customers into repeat customers. I analyze big datasets looking for buying patterns, zip codes, interests, education, disposable income, product discovery journey in Pooki's Mahi demographic market areas. Big data analysis and customer feedback drive Pooki's Mahi roadmap."

Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller develops and drives strategies to ensure authorized vendors in the supply chain act with integrity and honesty. Pooki's Mahi maintains trust within the platforms by actively protecting brands, 150+ IP, and resolve issues that arise. Pooki's Mahi policies and procedures are results from hard lessons learned involving risk, legal, fraud, tax, and finance functions. Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller manages relevant support channels for Pooki's Mahi to deliver support experience that increases customer satisfaction, retention, and loyalty.

The Silicon Valley technology company has strict requirements to review roadmaps to ensure approved vendors abide by Pooki's Mahi online policies. Pooki's Mahi has stringent diligence and compliance processes to qualify vendors or suppliers. Pooki's Mahi requires proof of insurance, a Certificate of Insurance (COI) and a statement of COI renewal from all vendors. Pookis' Mahi works with retailers on a large scale. Pooki's Mahi lists large retailers (on a large scale) as an additional insured business with Pooki's Mahi insurance provider. Minimum amounts in over six areas are required to pass Pooki's Mahi diligence. Pooki's Mahi does not accept (insurance) binders.

Commercial insurance is required to conduct business with Pooki's Mahi. COI, COI renewal statement amongst additional documents are needed for Pooki's Mahi RFI team to start diligence review. Fulfillment centers, selling to a major retailer are examples where a certain amount of liability insurance, property insurance, or other types of commercial insurance is required. Pooki's Mahi refuses to take a chance with businesses selling marketing services or products. Even if authorized resellers think there's no basis for someone claiming Pooki's Mahi products harmed them, that's not a good reason to skip liability insurance. Even if a legal claim is not well-founded, someone still has to pay for those legal fees for the claimant to go away.

Pooki's Mahi requires marketing vendors to add Pooki's Mahi as an "Additional Insured-Vendors." The purpose of the vendor's endorsement is to provide Products Liability to vendors who sell or distribute Pooki's Mahi products. Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller has confidence when marketing vendors add Pooki's Mahi to the marketing vendor's COI as an additional insured status. Marketing vendors abide by Pooki's Mahi online policies to sell and distribute products without fear of having a claim affect Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller's Pooki's Mahi General Liability coverage or premiums.

Komo Kitty℠ Looget captures marketing vendors unsolicited sales pitch into a centralized database. Information captured includes but not limited to Pooki's Mahi customer case number, RFI ID number, contact information, COI policy number, COI underwriter, product or services submitted, prices for the services, infrastructure for the product services, Pooki's Mahi business area and an initial assessment by Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller. The Silicon Valley technology executive adds Vendors to Pooki's Mahi referral program.

Vendors selling unapproved services to Pooki's Mahi® can expect:



Certificate of Insurance (COI), COI renewal statement, and passing Pooki's Mahi strict diligence process are required to conduct business with Pooki's Mahi.

All vendors are added to Pooki's Mahi referral program.

Pooki's Mahi refuses to consider marketing vendors refusing to provide the required documentation or fail to pass the compliance diligence process.

Pooki's Mahi refuses to consider vendors engaged in excessive calls to Pooki's Mahi, calling without leaving a voicemail, aggressive emails to Pooki's Mahi customer queue or any emails sent to Pooki's Mahi executives. Pooki's Mahi executives report unsolicited marketing vendors to authorities and bans firm.

Komo Kitty℠ Looget is part of Pooki's Mahi® Komo Kitty℠ services to develop and launch new products.

Founder/CEO Leslie Maggsalay-Zeller is Komo Kitty℠ Creative Director.

is Komo Kitty℠ Creative Director. Pooki's Mahi reserves the right to reject vendors engaged in cybercriminal activities resulting in irreparable harm to Pooki's Mahi®, Founder/CEO Leslie Magalay-Zeller or company executives. Behaviors include email spam, marketing scams, phishing Pooki's Mahi executive emails or personal information, manufacturing counterfeit Pooki's Mahi products, and unauthorized resellers.

The Silicon Valley-based food and beverage brand have grown without a loan or venture funding. Pooki's Mahi Founder/CEO takes a high tech approach to develop and launch new products. The technology executive continues to build and improve architecture to support growing business selling on existing ecommerce platforms. Leslie Magsalay-Zeller designs, and introduce new Pooki's Mahi® product lines. Pooki's Mahi continues to update technology platforms supporting multiple channels. The Silicon Valley technology company is focused on manufacturing expensive 100% single origin specialty coffee under its Kona KaKao™, Kafpresso, and Kona Kafpresso brands; as well as Matcha Matcha Man® tea pods.

Kafpresso™ coffee capsules are not the same as 100% Kona coffee for Keurig 1.0, and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi®, Matcha Matcha Man® are registered trademarks of Pooki's Mahi. Komo Kitty℠, Kafpresso™, The PMO Practice™, Kona KaKao™, Koffee KaKao™, and Kona Kafpresso™ are trademarks of Pooki's Mahi. New Product Launch Introductions, Go To Market Planning, and supply chain frameworks are protected under VA 1-924-170.

About Pooki's Mahi:

Pooki's Mahi® is a Silicon Valley-based technology company passionate about combining technology, operations, and digital marketing to consistently launch the best Kona coffee pods, new private label coffee capsules and custom tea capsules to market. Silicon Valley technology executive Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller launched Pooki's Mahi after spending nearly two decades leading product launches in technology companies. Pooki's Mahi owns the supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and global distribution channels. Pooki's Mahi's mission is to change current supply chains into a just-in-time (JIT) model by using technology and processes to launch specialty coffees or teas into the market in a sustainable, or recyclable capsule. Certificate of Insurance is required to resell Pooki's Mahi 100% Kona coffee pods, or Matcha Matcha Man tea capsules.

Customers partner with Pooki's Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Global retailers, professional sports teams, luxury hotel chains, and corporate kitchens sell Pooki's Mahi®. Pooki's Mahi performance-driven executive team are recognized with 150+ protected IP, 100+ exits, and 50+ awards in technology, operations, and supply chain including Hall of Fame inductions. Pooki's Mahi Kona coffee capsules, Matcha Matcha Man® tea capsules, Kafpresso™ coffee has been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites, award shows, and seen on several television shows.

Disclaimer: Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, when related to the Company and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on multiple assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry, and operational considerations. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Excessive reliance should not be placed on those statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the time they were made.

For more information on Pooki's Mahi custom private label coffee, pods pricing, tea pods visit http://www.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki's Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching private label products. Visit Pooki's Mahi online policies to learn about zero tolerance.

