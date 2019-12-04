Foundations Investment Advisors Recognizes Philip D. Capriotti, Sr. as a Member of the Elite Advisor Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Registered Investment Adviser Foundations Investment Advisors ("Foundations") is proud to recognize Philip Donato Capriotti, Sr., Investment Adviser Representative (IAR), as a member of the Foundations Elite Advisor Group. Philip is the Founder and CEO of Senior Tax & Insurance Advisors PLLC ("STA") in Austin, Texas and member of Ed Slott's Master Elite Advisor Program. He leads educational community workshops throughout the Austin area to help current and future retirees learn about Social Security, Tax Reform and Retirement Income Planning.

"Foundations congratulates Phil for his dedication to helping his clients achieve retirement success and commitment to the highest level of service," said Foundations CEO Bryon Rice. "Anyone who has met Phil understands how much he genuinely cares about providing solutions through his educational approach to financial planning. At Foundations, we are very fortunate to work with someone like Phil and I'm happy to welcome him to the Elite Advisors Group."

Phil's team of skilled financial, tax and insurance professionals provide a comprehensive planning approach designed to help clients make smart decisions with their money. By managing risk and tailoring retirement solutions around individual goals, he empowers clients to retire confidently.

To learn more about Philip and the team at STA, visit their website at www.SeniorTaxAdvisors.com.

Foundations is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona. As one of the fastest growing RIA firms for independent advisers nationwide, they employ a team of skilled portfolio managers and provide professional planning services with an actively managed, risk-based focus.

