+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
02.10.2020 00:08:00

Foundation Automotive Corp. Announces Asset Purchase Of Chrysler Dealership In North Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Foundation Automotive Corp., is proud to announce the purchase of the dealership assets of Destination Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram North Shore, adding a new dealership to their presence in British Columbia.  Effective October 1, the dealership will operate under the name Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.  In this venture, Foundation Automotive will become a part of the North Vancouver automotive market, one of the most dynamic markets in North America.

"High praise to the Destination team for their participation and thank you to everyone at the Foundation team for their relentless support in adding another FCA franchise to the Vancouver area," says Adam Mounzer, Dealer Partner of Foundation Squamish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Owing in part to its strong leadership and an all-star executive management team, Foundation Automotive has an innovative business model that has proven resilient during challenging times and has delivered impressive growth over the past several years.  As such, Foundation Automotive continues to expand its operations in the USA as well as Canada. With their first acquisition taking place in British Columbia, the purchase of the FCA dealership in North Vancouver allows Foundation to come full circle, returning to British Columbia for their 20th acquisition. 

Arvind Gupta will serve as dealer principal of Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and has proven himself to be an innovator with a real passion for the automotive business. "We are delighted to give Arvind the opportunity to spread his wings in these dealerships," says Kevin Kutschinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundation. "He is a star in the industry and we believe he will lead Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to the pinnacle of performance in British Columbia."  Arvind echoes his enthusiasm for the opportunity, saying, "I am very proud to continue my relationship with Foundation Auto and would like to congratulate and thank Destination Chrysler for allowing us this opportunity."

Destination Chrysler has, since opening their doors in 1983, empowered customers with the right information to find a vehicle to suit their needs. This mission will endure with Foundation Automotive at the helm, and customers will receive the same level of service and care that they have come to expect over the years.

"Destination Auto Group takes great pride in earning respect, being pillars of the community, and building relationships with customers," said Kevin Kutschinski. "We intend to carry on that legacy and are excited to be given this opportunity." 

With the purchase of the assets of the North Shore Chrysler dealership, Foundation continues its vision of being the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for our customers and employees.  Learn more about Foundation Auto online at https://www.foundationauto.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-automotive-corp-announces-asset-purchase-of-chrysler-dealership-in-north-vancouver-301144528.html

SOURCE Foundation Automotive Corp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
01.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
01.10.20
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
01.10.20
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen beenden den Handelstag im Plus. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB